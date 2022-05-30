Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. [OEC] is 6.10% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. [NYSE: OEC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.51% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.27%. The company report on May 25, 2022 that Orion Engineered Carbons to Increase Gas Black Capacity.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE: OEC), a specialty chemicals company, announced today that it will complete its gas black expansion in Germany at plants in Dortmund and Cologne by early 2023.

Orion is the only carbon black producer in the industry with gas black capabilities. Gas blacks, known for excellent dispersion and coloristics, are used in coatings, printing ink and other applications.

Over the last 12 months, OEC stock dropped by -3.75%. The one-year Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.96. The average equity rating for OEC stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.17 billion, with 60.88 million shares outstanding and 59.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 580.35K shares, OEC stock reached a trading volume of 364129 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. [OEC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OEC shares is $26.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OEC stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital raised their target price from $14.50 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on October 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $8 to $7, while Barclays kept a Underweight rating on OEC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for OEC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.14.

OEC Stock Performance Analysis:

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. [OEC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.27. With this latest performance, OEC shares gained by 28.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OEC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.51 for Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. [OEC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.35, while it was recorded at 18.86 for the last single week of trading, and 17.62 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. [OEC] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.97 and a Gross Margin at +24.99. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.71.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 53.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.80.

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

OEC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OEC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. go to 31.20%.

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. [OEC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,136 million, or 98.10% of OEC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OEC stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 5,306,778, which is approximately 16.149% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,996,046 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $77.84 million in OEC stocks shares; and WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $77.31 million in OEC stock with ownership of nearly 0.147% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 89 institutional holders increased their position in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. [NYSE:OEC] by around 9,888,620 shares. Additionally, 71 investors decreased positions by around 8,303,053 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 40,135,127 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,326,800 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OEC stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,734,575 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 923,316 shares during the same period.