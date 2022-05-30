Nomad Foods Limited [NOMD] Is Currently 1.42 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Nomad Foods Limited [NYSE: NOMD] surged by $0.3 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $21.45 during the day while it closed the day at $21.40. The company report on May 11, 2022 that /C O R R E C T I O N — Nomad Foods Limited/.

In the news release, Nomad Foods Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results, issued 11-May-2022 by Nomad Foods Limited over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that there have been edits made to verbiage in the following sections: Management Comments, First Quarter of 2022 results compared to the First Quarter of 2021, and 2022 Guidance. The complete, corrected release follows:.

Nomad Foods Limited stock has also gained 4.29% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NOMD stock has declined by -15.01% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -11.90% and lost -15.71% year-on date.

The market cap for NOMD stock reached $3.64 billion, with 174.40 million shares outstanding and 144.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.25M shares, NOMD reached a trading volume of 357580 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Nomad Foods Limited [NOMD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NOMD shares is $26.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NOMD stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Nomad Foods Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Nomad Foods Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $36 to $29, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on NOMD stock. On October 06, 2021, analysts increased their price target for NOMD shares from 29 to 34.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nomad Foods Limited is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for NOMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for NOMD in the course of the last twelve months was 18.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

NOMD stock trade performance evaluation

Nomad Foods Limited [NOMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.29. With this latest performance, NOMD shares gained by 11.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NOMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.27 for Nomad Foods Limited [NOMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.64, while it was recorded at 20.95 for the last single week of trading, and 24.48 for the last 200 days.

Nomad Foods Limited [NOMD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nomad Foods Limited [NOMD] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.99 and a Gross Margin at +28.24. Nomad Foods Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.94.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.09.

Nomad Foods Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Nomad Foods Limited [NOMD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NOMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nomad Foods Limited go to 10.27%.

Nomad Foods Limited [NOMD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,973 million, or 87.50% of NOMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NOMD stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 15,574,393, which is approximately 10.667% of the company’s market cap and around 15.72% of the total institutional ownership; ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P., holding 10,239,022 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $219.12 million in NOMD stocks shares; and ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC, currently with $218.04 million in NOMD stock with ownership of nearly 2.923% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nomad Foods Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 93 institutional holders increased their position in Nomad Foods Limited [NYSE:NOMD] by around 15,105,831 shares. Additionally, 109 investors decreased positions by around 13,004,098 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 110,813,153 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 138,923,082 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NOMD stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,502,410 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 3,060,677 shares during the same period.