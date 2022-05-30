Niu Technologies [NIU] moved up 4.60: Why It’s Important

Niu Technologies [NASDAQ: NIU] surged by $0.34 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $7.80 during the day while it closed the day at $7.73. The company report on May 23, 2022 that Niu Technologies Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

— First Quarter Total Volume of e-scooter sales up 9.4% year over year.

— First Quarter Revenues of RMB 575.5 million, up 5.1% year over year.

Niu Technologies stock has also loss -1.02% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NIU stock has declined by -37.86% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -60.90% and lost -52.02% year-on date.

The market cap for NIU stock reached $568.46 million, with 87.60 million shares outstanding and 68.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 524.04K shares, NIU reached a trading volume of 368390 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Niu Technologies [NIU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NIU shares is $18.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NIU stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Niu Technologies shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on August 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Niu Technologies stock. On January 15, 2021, analysts increased their price target for NIU shares from 36 to 46.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Niu Technologies is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for NIU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.69.

NIU stock trade performance evaluation

Niu Technologies [NIU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.02. With this latest performance, NIU shares dropped by -14.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NIU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.53 for Niu Technologies [NIU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.94, while it was recorded at 7.33 for the last single week of trading, and 17.07 for the last 200 days.

Niu Technologies [NIU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Niu Technologies’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Niu Technologies [NIU] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NIU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Niu Technologies go to 27.80%.

Niu Technologies [NIU]: Insider Ownership positions

49 institutional holders increased their position in Niu Technologies [NASDAQ:NIU] by around 3,963,671 shares. Additionally, 39 investors decreased positions by around 4,797,000 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 25,067,206 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,827,877 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NIU stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 390,446 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 553,643 shares during the same period.