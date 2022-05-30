NewAge Inc. [NBEV] stock Reiterated by Alliance Global Partners analyst, price target now $3.50

NewAge Inc. [NASDAQ: NBEV] traded at a high on 05/27/22, posting a 3.77 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.38. The company report on May 18, 2022 that Cologne List® Adds NewAge, Inc.’s Nutrifii™ Renew to Certification List.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Renew joins 33 other NewAge products certified by the world’s leading independent scientific laboratory in the field of analytical testing for banned substances in nutritional supplements.

NewAge, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBEV), a direct selling company with a primary focus on healthy products, today announced that Nutrifii™ Renew has joined 33 other NewAge products in being certified by the globally renowned Cologne List® (Kölner Liste), an independent scientific laboratory that rigorously tests products to verify they are free from substances prohibited in competitive sports.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 705566 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of NewAge Inc. stands at 8.99% while the volatility over the past one month is 14.43%.

The market cap for NBEV stock reached $53.67 million, with 151.41 million shares outstanding and 143.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.38M shares, NBEV reached a trading volume of 705566 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about NewAge Inc. [NBEV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NBEV shares is $3.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NBEV stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for NewAge Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2019, representing the official price target for NewAge Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Alliance Global Partners analysts kept a Buy rating on NBEV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NewAge Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for NBEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.33.

How has NBEV stock performed recently?

NewAge Inc. [NBEV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.82. With this latest performance, NBEV shares dropped by -5.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NBEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.88 for NewAge Inc. [NBEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4481, while it was recorded at 0.3580 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0037 for the last 200 days.

NewAge Inc. [NBEV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NewAge Inc. [NBEV] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.86 and a Gross Margin at +60.46. NewAge Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.08.

Return on Total Capital for NBEV is now -13.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -21.30. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -33.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NewAge Inc. [NBEV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 63.55. Additionally, NBEV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 46.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NewAge Inc. [NBEV] managed to generate an average of -$34,910 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.80.NewAge Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Insider trade positions for NewAge Inc. [NBEV]

There are presently around $13 million, or 23.50% of NBEV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NBEV stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,656,587, which is approximately -1.058% of the company’s market cap and around 2.45% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,335,140 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.41 million in NBEV stocks shares; and SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $1.5 million in NBEV stock with ownership of nearly 65.197% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NewAge Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 27 institutional holders increased their position in NewAge Inc. [NASDAQ:NBEV] by around 3,377,234 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 4,824,731 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 26,008,611 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,210,576 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NBEV stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 288,849 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 3,278,559 shares during the same period.