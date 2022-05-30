Needham slashes price target on Haemonetics Corporation [HAE] – find out why.

Haemonetics Corporation [NYSE: HAE] price surged by 3.04 percent to reach at $1.89. The company report on May 10, 2022 that Haemonetics 4th Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Release Available on Investor Relations Website.

Financial release accessible online.

Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE) announced that financial results for its fourth quarter fiscal 2022, which ended April 2, 2022, are available on its Investor Relations website.

A sum of 358080 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 501.59K shares. Haemonetics Corporation shares reached a high of $64.73 and dropped to a low of $62.81 until finishing in the latest session at $64.16.

The one-year HAE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.56. The average equity rating for HAE stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Haemonetics Corporation [HAE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HAE shares is $70.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HAE stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Haemonetics Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $75 to $59. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Haemonetics Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $75, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on HAE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Haemonetics Corporation is set at 2.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for HAE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for HAE in the course of the last twelve months was 42.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

HAE Stock Performance Analysis:

Haemonetics Corporation [HAE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.16. With this latest performance, HAE shares gained by 24.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HAE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.22 for Haemonetics Corporation [HAE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.22, while it was recorded at 62.19 for the last single week of trading, and 58.75 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Haemonetics Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Haemonetics Corporation [HAE] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.27 and a Gross Margin at +49.17. Haemonetics Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.37.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.36.

Haemonetics Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

HAE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HAE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Haemonetics Corporation go to 10.00%.

Haemonetics Corporation [HAE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,313 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HAE stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 6,165,363, which is approximately 21.512% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,951,725 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $381.86 million in HAE stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $349.8 million in HAE stock with ownership of nearly 166.064% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Haemonetics Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 126 institutional holders increased their position in Haemonetics Corporation [NYSE:HAE] by around 7,271,627 shares. Additionally, 131 investors decreased positions by around 5,904,362 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 38,456,219 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,632,208 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HAE stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 737,300 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 2,373,197 shares during the same period.