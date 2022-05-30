Morphic Holding Inc. [MORF] Revenue clocked in at $18.90 million, down -50.38% YTD: What’s Next?

Morphic Holding Inc. [NASDAQ: MORF] gained 4.35% or 0.98 points to close at $23.51 with a heavy trading volume of 370196 shares. The company report on May 18, 2022 that Morphic Appoints Joanne Gibbons as Senior Vice President of Regulatory Affairs.

Experienced Regulatory Leader with Record of Global and Regulatory Success Across Multiple Therapeutic Areas.

Morphic Therapeutic (Nasdaq: MORF), a biopharmaceutical company developing a new generation of oral integrin therapies for the treatment of serious chronic diseases, today announced that Joanne Gibbons has been named Senior Vice President of Regulatory Affairs. Ms. Gibbons was previously Vice President and Head of Regulatory Affairs at Codiak Biosciences.

It opened the trading session at $22.61, the shares rose to $24.39 and dropped to $22.13, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MORF points out that the company has recorded -51.71% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -11.42% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 379.63K shares, MORF reached to a volume of 370196 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Morphic Holding Inc. [MORF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MORF shares is $70.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MORF stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Morphic Holding Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Morphic Holding Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $81, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on MORF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Morphic Holding Inc. is set at 2.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for MORF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 45.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.38.

Trading performance analysis for MORF stock

Morphic Holding Inc. [MORF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.77. With this latest performance, MORF shares dropped by -24.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MORF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.24 for Morphic Holding Inc. [MORF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.29, while it was recorded at 22.62 for the last single week of trading, and 46.91 for the last 200 days.

Morphic Holding Inc. [MORF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Morphic Holding Inc. [MORF] shares currently have an operating margin of -484.02 and a Gross Margin at +94.80. Morphic Holding Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -482.68.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -39.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -28.58.

Morphic Holding Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.90 and a Current Ratio set at 8.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Morphic Holding Inc. [MORF]

There are presently around $683 million, or 81.00% of MORF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MORF stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 5,565,635, which is approximately 0.386% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; ECOR1 CAPITAL, LLC, holding 3,951,566 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $92.9 million in MORF stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $42.77 million in MORF stock with ownership of nearly 0.9% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Morphic Holding Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 47 institutional holders increased their position in Morphic Holding Inc. [NASDAQ:MORF] by around 2,741,156 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 1,398,362 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 24,917,003 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,056,521 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MORF stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,096,534 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 273,942 shares during the same period.