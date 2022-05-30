Market cap of Torrid Holdings Inc. [CURV] reaches 575.52M – now what?

Torrid Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CURV] gained 10.28% on the last trading session, reaching $6.01 price per share at the time. The company report on May 24, 2022 that Torrid Announces Reporting Date for First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results.

Torrid Holdings Inc. (“Torrid” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CURV), a direct-to-consumer apparel, intimates, and accessories brand in North America for women sizes 10 to 30, today announced that it will release its first quarter 2022 financial results after market close on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Management will host a conference call that afternoon at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results.

Those who wish to participate in the call may do so by dialing (877) 407-9208 or (201) 493-6784 for international callers, conference ID 13729784. The conference call will also be webcast live at https://investors.torrid.com.

Torrid Holdings Inc. represents 109.45 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $575.52 million with the latest information. CURV stock price has been found in the range of $5.32 to $6.02.

If compared to the average trading volume of 498.04K shares, CURV reached a trading volume of 715754 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Torrid Holdings Inc. [CURV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CURV shares is $12.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CURV stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Torrid Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 30, 2021, representing the official price target for Torrid Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Torrid Holdings Inc. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for CURV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for CURV in the course of the last twelve months was 5.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

Trading performance analysis for CURV stock

Torrid Holdings Inc. [CURV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.68. With this latest performance, CURV shares gained by 0.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.65% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CURV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.82 for Torrid Holdings Inc. [CURV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.12, while it was recorded at 5.38 for the last single week of trading, and 12.41 for the last 200 days.

Torrid Holdings Inc. [CURV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Torrid Holdings Inc. [CURV] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.55 and a Gross Margin at +40.58. Torrid Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.34.

Torrid Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Torrid Holdings Inc. [CURV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CURV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Torrid Holdings Inc. go to 7.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Torrid Holdings Inc. [CURV]

There are presently around $549 million, or 86.50% of CURV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CURV stocks are: SYCAMORE PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 82,351,986, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 8.50% of the total institutional ownership; JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, holding 2,427,104 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.59 million in CURV stocks shares; and FEDERATED HERMES, INC., currently with $5.71 million in CURV stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Torrid Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 43 institutional holders increased their position in Torrid Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CURV] by around 2,036,700 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 6,747,965 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 82,528,133 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 91,312,798 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CURV stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 723,985 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 3,820,410 shares during the same period.