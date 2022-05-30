Market cap of The Bancorp Inc. [TBBK] reaches 1.15B – now what?

The Bancorp Inc. [NASDAQ: TBBK] traded at a high on 05/27/22, posting a 1.76 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $20.77. The company report on April 28, 2022 that The Bancorp, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

The Bancorp, Inc. (“The Bancorp”) (NASDAQ: TBBK), a financial holding company, today reported financial results for the first quarter of 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 370755 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The Bancorp Inc. stands at 4.09% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.97%.

The market cap for TBBK stock reached $1.15 billion, with 57.12 million shares outstanding and 55.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 383.48K shares, TBBK reached a trading volume of 370755 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Bancorp Inc. [TBBK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TBBK shares is $37.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TBBK stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for The Bancorp Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 03, 2019, representing the official price target for The Bancorp Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Bancorp Inc. is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for TBBK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for TBBK in the course of the last twelve months was 23.18.

How has TBBK stock performed recently?

The Bancorp Inc. [TBBK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.45. With this latest performance, TBBK shares dropped by -15.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TBBK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.94 for The Bancorp Inc. [TBBK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.04, while it was recorded at 19.75 for the last single week of trading, and 26.80 for the last 200 days.

The Bancorp Inc. [TBBK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Bancorp Inc. [TBBK] shares currently have an operating margin of +46.48. The Bancorp Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.99.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.68.

Earnings analysis for The Bancorp Inc. [TBBK]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TBBK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Bancorp Inc. go to 12.00%.

Insider trade positions for The Bancorp Inc. [TBBK]

There are presently around $1,075 million, or 96.00% of TBBK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TBBK stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,494,240, which is approximately 2.321% of the company’s market cap and around 3.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,449,985 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $71.66 million in TBBK stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $60.67 million in TBBK stock with ownership of nearly -0.524% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Bancorp Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 94 institutional holders increased their position in The Bancorp Inc. [NASDAQ:TBBK] by around 4,783,884 shares. Additionally, 84 investors decreased positions by around 3,715,277 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 43,238,534 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,737,695 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TBBK stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,449,629 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 808,755 shares during the same period.