Market cap of Tempest Therapeutics Inc. [TPST] reaches 39.79M – now what?

Tempest Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: TPST] closed the trading session at $2.83 on 05/27/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.60, while the highest price level was $3.2899. The company report on May 26, 2022 that Tempest Reports Positive TPST-1120 Clinical Data from Phase 1 Trial in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors at 2022 ASCO Annual Meeting.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

RECIST responses observed in IO-refractory patients and in IO-resistant indications.

30% ORR in patients treated at the two highest TPST-1120 doses in combination with nivolumab (3/10); 20% ORR in all evaluable combination patients (3/15).

The stocks have a year to date performance of -46.40 percent and weekly performance of -20.95 percent. The stock has been moved at -70.52 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -17.97 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -13.19 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 320.81K shares, TPST reached to a volume of 368926 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Tempest Therapeutics Inc. [TPST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TPST shares is $22.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TPST stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tempest Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.55 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.69.

TPST stock trade performance evaluation

Tempest Therapeutics Inc. [TPST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.95. With this latest performance, TPST shares dropped by -17.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -70.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TPST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.77 for Tempest Therapeutics Inc. [TPST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.27, while it was recorded at 3.58 for the last single week of trading, and 7.58 for the last 200 days.

Tempest Therapeutics Inc. [TPST]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Tempest Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Tempest Therapeutics Inc. [TPST]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6 million, or 31.90% of TPST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TPST stocks are: ROCK SPRINGS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 823,654, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 647,898 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.83 million in TPST stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.7 million in TPST stock with ownership of nearly -14.493% of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in Tempest Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:TPST] by around 14,265 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 271,493 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 1,820,663 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,106,421 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TPST stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,232 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 209,991 shares during the same period.