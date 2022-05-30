Market cap of Rover Group Inc. [ROVR] reaches 947.88M – now what?

Rover Group Inc. [NASDAQ: ROVR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.18% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 10.93%. The company report on May 12, 2022 that Rover to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Rover Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROVR) (“Rover”), the world’s largest online marketplace for pet care, today announced that management will present and host one-on-one investor meetings at the following investor conferences:.

Needham Technology & Media ConferenceDate: Thursday, May 19, 2022Company Presentation Time: 12:45 p.m. PT (3:45 p.m. ET)Location: Virtual.

Over the last 12 months, ROVR stock dropped by -44.76%. The one-year Rover Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 32.18. The average equity rating for ROVR stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $947.88 million, with 179.67 million shares outstanding and 162.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 682.84K shares, ROVR stock reached a trading volume of 724064 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Rover Group Inc. [ROVR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROVR shares is $8.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROVR stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rover Group Inc. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROVR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.46.

ROVR Stock Performance Analysis:

Rover Group Inc. [ROVR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.93. With this latest performance, ROVR shares dropped by -13.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROVR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.23 for Rover Group Inc. [ROVR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.58, while it was recorded at 5.06 for the last single week of trading, and 8.78 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Rover Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rover Group Inc. [ROVR] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.15 and a Gross Margin at +69.17. Rover Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -58.31.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.01.

Rover Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

Rover Group Inc. [ROVR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $758 million, or 76.20% of ROVR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ROVR stocks are: MADRONA VENTURE GROUP, LLC with ownership of 26,463,916, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; FOUNDRY GROUP, LLC, holding 20,268,687 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $111.07 million in ROVR stocks shares; and TRUE WIND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $79.23 million in ROVR stock with ownership of nearly 4.772% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rover Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 78 institutional holders increased their position in Rover Group Inc. [NASDAQ:ROVR] by around 19,332,828 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 8,820,211 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 110,107,881 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 138,260,920 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ROVR stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,373,653 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 508,858 shares during the same period.