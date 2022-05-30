Market cap of PureCycle Technologies Inc. [PCT] reaches 1.53B – now what?

PureCycle Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: PCT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.96% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.21%. The company report on May 18, 2022 that PureCycle Process Expected to Use Less Energy, Lower Carbon Emissions than New Plastic Production.

Company Releases Inaugural ESG Report with Preliminary LCA Data.

Today, PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCT) released its inaugural Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report including third party preliminary Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) data that shows the company’s purification process for recycling polypropylene (designated as No. 5 plastic) waste uses less energy and has lower carbon emissions than new plastic production.

Over the last 12 months, PCT stock dropped by -46.61%. The one-year PureCycle Technologies Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 51.05. The average equity rating for PCT stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.53 billion, with 164.82 million shares outstanding and 116.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.26M shares, PCT stock reached a trading volume of 731090 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on PureCycle Technologies Inc. [PCT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PCT shares is $19.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PCT stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for PureCycle Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 26, 2021, representing the official price target for PureCycle Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Alembic Global Advisors analysts kept a Overweight rating on PCT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PureCycle Technologies Inc. is set at 0.77 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.54.

PCT Stock Performance Analysis:

PureCycle Technologies Inc. [PCT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.21. With this latest performance, PCT shares gained by 18.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PCT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.08 for PureCycle Technologies Inc. [PCT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.31, while it was recorded at 9.36 for the last single week of trading, and 10.06 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PureCycle Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.76.

PureCycle Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 19.10 and a Current Ratio set at 19.10.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. [PCT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $760 million, or 51.00% of PCT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PCT stocks are: SYLEBRA CAPITAL LTD with ownership of 29,193,256, which is approximately 61.094% of the company’s market cap and around 6.50% of the total institutional ownership; SAMLYN CAPITAL, LLC, holding 9,831,220 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $91.43 million in PCT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $68.44 million in PCT stock with ownership of nearly -0.12% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PureCycle Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 103 institutional holders increased their position in PureCycle Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:PCT] by around 29,371,265 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 2,407,555 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 49,916,221 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 81,695,041 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PCT stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,864,667 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 848,031 shares during the same period.