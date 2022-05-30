Market cap of Poshmark Inc. [POSH] reaches 883.58M – now what?

Poshmark Inc. [NASDAQ: POSH] jumped around 0.24 points on Friday, while shares priced at $11.55 at the close of the session, up 2.12%.

Poshmark Inc. stock is now -32.18% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. POSH Stock saw the intraday high of $11.70 and lowest of $11.17 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 52.39, which means current price is +28.76% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.24M shares, POSH reached a trading volume of 705102 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Poshmark Inc. [POSH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for POSH shares is $15.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on POSH stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Poshmark Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $19 to $15. The new note on the price target was released on April 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Poshmark Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on POSH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Poshmark Inc. is set at 1.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for POSH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for POSH in the course of the last twelve months was 42.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.90.

How has POSH stock performed recently?

Poshmark Inc. [POSH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.10. With this latest performance, POSH shares dropped by -1.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for POSH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.26 for Poshmark Inc. [POSH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.06, while it was recorded at 11.01 for the last single week of trading, and 18.07 for the last 200 days.

Poshmark Inc. [POSH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Poshmark Inc. [POSH] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.63 and a Gross Margin at +83.03. Poshmark Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -30.16.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -41.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.99.

Poshmark Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Insider trade positions for Poshmark Inc. [POSH]

There are presently around $686 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of POSH stocks are: MAYFIELD XIII MANAGEMENT (UGP), LTD., A CAYMAN ISLANDS EXEMP with ownership of 15,748,793, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD, holding 5,971,646 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $68.97 million in POSH stocks shares; and MV MANAGEMENT XI, L.L.C., currently with $57.9 million in POSH stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Poshmark Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 69 institutional holders increased their position in Poshmark Inc. [NASDAQ:POSH] by around 9,813,770 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 7,249,609 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 42,315,938 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 59,379,317 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. POSH stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,290,879 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 4,233,029 shares during the same period.