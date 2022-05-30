Market cap of OceanPal Inc. [OP] reaches 17.60M – now what?

OceanPal Inc. [NASDAQ: OP] jumped around 0.02 points on Friday, while shares priced at $0.61 at the close of the session, up 2.53%. The company report on April 7, 2022 that OceanPal Inc. Announces Results of 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ: OP), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of vessels, today announced that the Company’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) was duly held on April 5, 2022, in a virtual format only via the Internet.

At the Meeting, each of the following proposals, which are set forth in more detail in the Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and the Company’s Proxy Statement sent to shareholders on or around February 24, 2022, was approved and adopted:.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.13M shares, OP reached a trading volume of 713497 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about OceanPal Inc. [OP]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for OceanPal Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for OP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for OP in the course of the last twelve months was 25.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.20.

How has OP stock performed recently?

OceanPal Inc. [OP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.40.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.18 for OceanPal Inc. [OP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6262, while it was recorded at 0.5767 for the last single week of trading.

OceanPal Inc. [OP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and OceanPal Inc. [OP] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.04 and a Gross Margin at +69.42. OceanPal Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.04.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.31.

OceanPal Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Insider trade positions for OceanPal Inc. [OP]

There are presently around $0 million, or 3.80% of OP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OP stocks are: OSMIUM PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 145,076, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.11% of the total institutional ownership; CREATIVEONE WEALTH, LLC, holding 97,490 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $59000.0 in OP stocks shares; and STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP, currently with $52000.0 in OP stock with ownership of nearly 35.319% of the company’s market capitalization.

12 institutional holders increased their position in OceanPal Inc. [NASDAQ:OP] by around 204,594 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 279,295 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 140,894 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 624,783 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OP stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 68,300 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 79,768 shares during the same period.