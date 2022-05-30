Market cap of NextPlay Technologies Inc. [NXTP] reaches 24.60M – now what?

NextPlay Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: NXTP] plunged by -$0.01 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $0.225 during the day while it closed the day at $0.21. The company report on May 25, 2022 that NextPlay to Present at the 2022 LD Micro Invitational June 7-9.

via NewMediaWire – NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTP), a technology solutions company building a digital business ecosystem for digital advertisers, consumers, video gamers and travelers, has been invited to present at the 2022 LD Micro Invitational being held in-person at the Four Seasons Hotel in Westlake Village, California on June 7-9, 2022.

NextPlay is scheduled to present on Tuesday, June 7, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern time (9:00 a.m. Pacific time) and will hold one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the conference. Mark Vange, NextPlay Chief Technology Officer, and the company’s director of corporate development, Richard Marshall, will represent NextPlay at the Conference.

NextPlay Technologies Inc. stock has also loss -19.25% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NXTP stock has declined by -63.84% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -81.39% and lost -74.98% year-on date.

The market cap for NXTP stock reached $24.60 million, with 94.55 million shares outstanding and 76.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 346.08K shares, NXTP reached a trading volume of 357229 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NextPlay Technologies Inc. [NXTP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NXTP shares is $3.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NXTP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for NextPlay Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 20, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NextPlay Technologies Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for NXTP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21.

NXTP stock trade performance evaluation

NextPlay Technologies Inc. [NXTP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.25. With this latest performance, NXTP shares dropped by -49.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -81.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NXTP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.45 for NextPlay Technologies Inc. [NXTP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4197, while it was recorded at 0.2231 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0422 for the last 200 days.

NextPlay Technologies Inc. [NXTP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NextPlay Technologies Inc. [NXTP] shares currently have an operating margin of -15873.15 and a Gross Margin at -7480.31. NextPlay Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -34142.99.

Return on Total Capital for NXTP is now -46.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -130.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -130.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -91.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NextPlay Technologies Inc. [NXTP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.12. Additionally, NXTP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NextPlay Technologies Inc. [NXTP] managed to generate an average of -$916,891 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.NextPlay Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

NextPlay Technologies Inc. [NXTP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2 million, or 8.40% of NXTP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NXTP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,423,699, which is approximately 13.921% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; KEPOS CAPITAL LP, holding 3,164,557 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.68 million in NXTP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.2 million in NXTP stock with ownership of nearly 9.774% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NextPlay Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in NextPlay Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:NXTP] by around 1,292,906 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 615,196 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 7,485,965 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,394,067 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NXTP stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 574,470 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 201,827 shares during the same period.