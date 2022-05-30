Market cap of Liberty Broadband Corporation [LBRDK] reaches 18.71B – now what?

Liberty Broadband Corporation [NASDAQ: LBRDK] closed the trading session at $125.66 on 05/27/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $123.84, while the highest price level was $126.62. The company report on May 26, 2022 that Liberty Broadband Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend on Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock.

Liberty Broadband Corporation (Nasdaq: LBRDA, LBRDK, LBRDP) today announced that its Board of Directors declared the regular quarterly cash dividend payable to holders of its Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the “Preferred Stock”) (Nasdaq: LBRDP). The per share amount of the quarterly cash dividend will be $0.43750001, payable in cash on July 15, 2022 to holders of record of the Preferred Stock at the close of business on June 30, 2022 (the “Record Date”).

The stocks have a year to date performance of -22.00 percent and weekly performance of 6.08 percent. The stock has been moved at -22.00 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 5.69 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -14.34 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.11M shares, LBRDK reached to a volume of 735194 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Liberty Broadband Corporation [LBRDK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LBRDK shares is $139.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LBRDK stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Liberty Broadband Corporation is set at 4.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for LBRDK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.02.

LBRDK stock trade performance evaluation

Liberty Broadband Corporation [LBRDK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.08. With this latest performance, LBRDK shares gained by 5.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LBRDK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.33 for Liberty Broadband Corporation [LBRDK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 127.82, while it was recorded at 121.64 for the last single week of trading, and 153.84 for the last 200 days.

Liberty Broadband Corporation [LBRDK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Liberty Broadband Corporation [LBRDK] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.30 and a Gross Margin at +44.43. Liberty Broadband Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +74.09.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.76.

Liberty Broadband Corporation [LBRDK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $16,110 million, or 96.11% of LBRDK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LBRDK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,706,439, which is approximately 0.379% of the company’s market cap and around 6.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,083,321 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.14 billion in LBRDK stocks shares; and EAGLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $1.05 billion in LBRDK stock with ownership of nearly -2.279% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Liberty Broadband Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 225 institutional holders increased their position in Liberty Broadband Corporation [NASDAQ:LBRDK] by around 6,456,765 shares. Additionally, 297 investors decreased positions by around 10,381,267 shares, while 138 investors held positions by with 111,367,361 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 128,205,393 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LBRDK stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 584,667 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 1,264,535 shares during the same period.