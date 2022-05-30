Market cap of Histogen Inc. [HSTO] reaches 8.92M – now what?

Histogen Inc. [NASDAQ: HSTO] traded at a low on 05/27/22, posting a -1.07 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.18. The company report on May 17, 2022 that Histogen to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference.

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ: HSTO), a clinical-stage therapeutics company focused on developing both restorative therapeutics and pan-caspase and caspase selective inhibitors focused on treatments for infectious and inflammatory diseases, today announced that Steven J. Mento, Ph.D., Histogen’s Executive Chairman and Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference.

On-Demand Presentation DetailsDate: Tuesday, May 24, 2022Time: 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time (4:00 a.m. Pacific Time)Webcast Link: https://journey.ct.events/view/28269575-27c6-405a-8df1-1ae417047e5a.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 708718 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Histogen Inc. stands at 9.91% while the volatility over the past one month is 12.04%.

The market cap for HSTO stock reached $8.92 million, with 49.95 million shares outstanding and 47.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.11M shares, HSTO reached a trading volume of 708718 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Histogen Inc. [HSTO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HSTO shares is $2.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HSTO stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Histogen Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for HSTO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.35.

How has HSTO stock performed recently?

Histogen Inc. [HSTO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.00. With this latest performance, HSTO shares dropped by -13.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HSTO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.91 for Histogen Inc. [HSTO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2220, while it was recorded at 0.1792 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4422 for the last 200 days.

Histogen Inc. [HSTO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Histogen Inc. [HSTO] shares currently have an operating margin of -1497.77 and a Gross Margin at +78.68. Histogen Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1448.64.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -102.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -70.76.

Earnings analysis for Histogen Inc. [HSTO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HSTO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Histogen Inc. go to 38.00%.

Insider trade positions for Histogen Inc. [HSTO]

There are presently around $1 million, or 8.00% of HSTO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HSTO stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 1,167,067, which is approximately 78.812% of the company’s market cap and around 5.86% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 987,924 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.17 million in HSTO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.12 million in HSTO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Histogen Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Histogen Inc. [NASDAQ:HSTO] by around 792,538 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 5,099,711 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 1,882,763 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,009,486 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HSTO stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 159,282 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 5,034,304 shares during the same period.