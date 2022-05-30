Market Analysts see Sensata Technologies Holding plc [ST] gaining to $68. Time to buy?

Sensata Technologies Holding plc [NYSE: ST] jumped around 1.04 points on Friday, while shares priced at $47.34 at the close of the session, up 2.25%. The company report on May 18, 2022 that Sensata Technologies Adds Predictive Maintenance for Rotary Equipment to Sensata IQ Platform via Partnership with Nanoprecise.

Sensata’s new solution actively monitors rotary assets for faults using a multi-modal sensor and AI-driven analysis capabilities from Nanoprecise through the Sensata IQ platform.

Nanoprecise’s AI technology expands Sensata IQ asset monitoring platform capabilities to prevent failures and increase productivity of rotary assets.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc stock is now -23.26% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ST Stock saw the intraday high of $47.35 and lowest of $46.39 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 65.58, which means current price is +10.94% above from all time high which was touched on 01/05/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.75M shares, ST reached a trading volume of 717837 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sensata Technologies Holding plc [ST]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ST shares is $59.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ST stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Sensata Technologies Holding plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 14, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Sensata Technologies Holding plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $68 to $63, while Evercore ISI kept a In-line rating on ST stock. On October 18, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for ST shares from 68 to 65.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sensata Technologies Holding plc is set at 1.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for ST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for ST in the course of the last twelve months was 21.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.90.

How has ST stock performed recently?

Sensata Technologies Holding plc [ST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.34. With this latest performance, ST shares gained by 2.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.80 for Sensata Technologies Holding plc [ST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.72, while it was recorded at 45.87 for the last single week of trading, and 55.44 for the last 200 days.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc [ST]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sensata Technologies Holding plc [ST] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.19 and a Gross Margin at +29.20. Sensata Technologies Holding plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.54.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.42.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Earnings analysis for Sensata Technologies Holding plc [ST]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sensata Technologies Holding plc go to 17.20%.

Insider trade positions for Sensata Technologies Holding plc [ST]

There are presently around $7,669 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,115,735, which is approximately 0.059% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, holding 11,198,347 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $530.13 million in ST stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $473.22 million in ST stock with ownership of nearly -1.905% of the company’s market capitalization.

183 institutional holders increased their position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc [NYSE:ST] by around 22,817,426 shares. Additionally, 201 investors decreased positions by around 19,483,159 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 119,694,063 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 161,994,648 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ST stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,840,134 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 2,431,089 shares during the same period.