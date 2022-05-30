Market Analysts see Portland General Electric Company [POR] gaining to $55. Time to buy?

Portland General Electric Company [NYSE: POR] surged by $0.38 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $48.74 during the day while it closed the day at $48.65. The company report on April 28, 2022 that Portland General Electric Announces First Quarter 2022 Results.

Continued strong energy deliveries and customer growth amid challenging cost pressures.

Issued RFP shortlist results for renewable and non-emitting capacity resources with project selection targeted by the end of 2022.

Portland General Electric Company stock has also gained 1.16% of its value over the past 7 days. However, POR stock has declined by -4.18% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -1.82% and lost -8.07% year-on date.

The market cap for POR stock reached $4.31 billion, with 89.40 million shares outstanding and 88.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 728.52K shares, POR reached a trading volume of 730778 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Portland General Electric Company [POR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for POR shares is $53.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on POR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Portland General Electric Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $53 to $57. The new note on the price target was released on April 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Portland General Electric Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $54 to $61, while Mizuho kept a Buy rating on POR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Portland General Electric Company is set at 1.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for POR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.40.

POR stock trade performance evaluation

Portland General Electric Company [POR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.16. With this latest performance, POR shares dropped by -1.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for POR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.15 for Portland General Electric Company [POR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.44, while it was recorded at 48.37 for the last single week of trading, and 50.93 for the last 200 days.

Portland General Electric Company [POR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Portland General Electric Company [POR] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.14 and a Gross Margin at +22.80. Portland General Electric Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.46.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.56.

Portland General Electric Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Portland General Electric Company [POR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for POR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Portland General Electric Company go to 3.30%.

Portland General Electric Company [POR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,061 million, or 95.60% of POR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of POR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,727,335, which is approximately 3.062% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,801,430 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $379.54 million in POR stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $295.21 million in POR stock with ownership of nearly 21.847% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Portland General Electric Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 187 institutional holders increased their position in Portland General Electric Company [NYSE:POR] by around 5,718,182 shares. Additionally, 148 investors decreased positions by around 6,132,796 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 71,618,587 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 83,469,565 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. POR stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,176,096 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 601,659 shares during the same period.