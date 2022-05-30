Market Analysts see Gold Resource Corporation [GORO] gaining to $6.50. Time to buy?

Gold Resource Corporation [AMEX: GORO] stock went on a downward path that fall over 0.00% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.15%. The company report on May 9, 2022 that Gold Resource Corporation Reports Robust Financial Results and Strong Balance Sheet for the First Quarter 2022.

Cash Balance of $31.2 Million.

Over the last 12 months, GORO stock dropped by -33.45%. The one-year Gold Resource Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 67.83. The average equity rating for GORO stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $163.39 million, with 88.34 million shares outstanding and 87.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.37M shares, GORO stock reached a trading volume of 363699 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Gold Resource Corporation [GORO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GORO shares is $5.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GORO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Gold Resource Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 11, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2019, representing the official price target for Gold Resource Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $9 to $8, while Global Hunter Securities kept a Reduce rating on GORO stock. On October 18, 2012, analysts decreased their price target for GORO shares from 22 to 17.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gold Resource Corporation is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for GORO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for GORO in the course of the last twelve months was 25.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

GORO Stock Performance Analysis:

Gold Resource Corporation [GORO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.15. With this latest performance, GORO shares gained by 1.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GORO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.07 for Gold Resource Corporation [GORO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.1152, while it was recorded at 1.8980 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8526 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Gold Resource Corporation Fundamentals:

Gold Resource Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Gold Resource Corporation [GORO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $48 million, or 31.20% of GORO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GORO stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 4,799,640, which is approximately 16.854% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,054,741 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.5 million in GORO stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $3.43 million in GORO stock with ownership of nearly -7.833% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gold Resource Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 39 institutional holders increased their position in Gold Resource Corporation [AMEX:GORO] by around 3,886,261 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 3,445,155 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 18,363,934 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,695,350 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GORO stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 469,633 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 583,609 shares during the same period.