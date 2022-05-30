Market Analysts see Fortress Biotech Inc. [FBIO] gaining to $9. Time to buy?

Fortress Biotech Inc. [NASDAQ: FBIO] jumped around 0.05 points on Friday, while shares priced at $0.90 at the close of the session, up 6.51%. The company report on May 24, 2022 that Journey Medical Corporation Announces Settlement Agreements Pertaining to QBREXZA®, AMZEEQ® and ZILXI® Patent Exclusivity.

Journey Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: DERM) (“Journey Medical” or the “Company”), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions, today announced that Journey Medical and Padagis US LLC (“Padagis”) entered into a settlement agreement pertaining to the patents protecting QBREXZA®, the first and only prescription cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis, AMZEEQ®, the first and only topical minocycline product for the treatment of acne, and ZILXI®, the first and only topical minocycline product for the treatment of rosacea. Under terms of the paragraph IV settlement agreements, Padagis will not be allowed to launch generic versions of QBREXZA, AMZEEQ and ZILXI until August 15, 2030, July 1, 2031 and April 1, 2027, respectively.

Claude Maraoui, Journey Medical’s Co-Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “These settlement agreements are an important step for Journey Medical, as they assist with solidifying our exclusivity and provide a clear pathway for years to come allowing us to grow the sales of our three newest products, QBREXZA, AMZEEQ and ZILXI. We believe in and will continue to enforce the intellectual property rights of our products. We believe that these settlements are beneficial to our company and shareholders, as well as prescribing physicians and their patients who depend on our novel products for treatment.”.

Fortress Biotech Inc. stock is now -63.98% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FBIO Stock saw the intraday high of $0.92 and lowest of $0.825 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.49, which means current price is +13.97% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 610.79K shares, FBIO reached a trading volume of 369852 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fortress Biotech Inc. [FBIO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FBIO shares is $9.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FBIO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Fortress Biotech Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 02, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 18, 2019, representing the official price target for Fortress Biotech Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while B. Riley FBR Inc. analysts kept a Buy rating on FBIO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fortress Biotech Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for FBIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.85.

How has FBIO stock performed recently?

Fortress Biotech Inc. [FBIO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.36. With this latest performance, FBIO shares dropped by -21.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FBIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.57 for Fortress Biotech Inc. [FBIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1146, while it was recorded at 0.8590 for the last single week of trading, and 2.2803 for the last 200 days.

Fortress Biotech Inc. [FBIO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Fortress Biotech Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Earnings analysis for Fortress Biotech Inc. [FBIO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FBIO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fortress Biotech Inc. go to 25.50%.

Insider trade positions for Fortress Biotech Inc. [FBIO]

There are presently around $32 million, or 33.80% of FBIO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FBIO stocks are: NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 8,842,525, which is approximately -2.68% of the company’s market cap and around 26.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,674,538 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.11 million in FBIO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.25 million in FBIO stock with ownership of nearly -1.191% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fortress Biotech Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 33 institutional holders increased their position in Fortress Biotech Inc. [NASDAQ:FBIO] by around 4,713,042 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 1,247,747 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 29,741,954 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,702,743 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FBIO stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,946,984 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 347,602 shares during the same period.