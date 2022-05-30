Market Analysts see Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. [EPRT] falling to $26. Time to buy?

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE: EPRT] price surged by 2.77 percent to reach at $0.62. The company report on April 27, 2022 that Essential Properties Announces First Quarter 2022 Results.

– First Quarter Net Income per Share of $0.21 and AFFO per Share of $0.38 -.

– Closed Investments of $237.8 million at a 7.0% Weighted Average Cash Cap Rate -.

A sum of 723496 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 804.89K shares. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. shares reached a high of $23.14 and dropped to a low of $22.51 until finishing in the latest session at $22.99.

The one-year EPRT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.78. The average equity rating for EPRT stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. [EPRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EPRT shares is $29.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EPRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho dropped their target price from $35 to $28. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $31 to $30, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on EPRT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for EPRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for EPRT in the course of the last twelve months was 62.03.

EPRT Stock Performance Analysis:

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. [EPRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.31. With this latest performance, EPRT shares dropped by -9.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EPRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.81 for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. [EPRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.26, while it was recorded at 22.38 for the last single week of trading, and 27.14 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. [EPRT] shares currently have an operating margin of +52.43 and a Gross Margin at +67.36. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +41.51.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.31.

EPRT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EPRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. go to 26.82%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. [EPRT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,094 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EPRT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 22,219,177, which is approximately -0.633% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 19,944,341 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $458.52 million in EPRT stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $255.6 million in EPRT stock with ownership of nearly 0.839% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 139 institutional holders increased their position in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE:EPRT] by around 12,750,545 shares. Additionally, 91 investors decreased positions by around 3,441,166 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 118,390,449 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 134,582,160 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EPRT stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,072,923 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 1,787,606 shares during the same period.