Market Analysts see Constellium SE [CSTM] falling to $21. Time to buy?

Constellium SE [NYSE: CSTM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.91% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.96%. The company report on May 24, 2022 that Constellium Posts Annual Ordinary General Meeting Materials.

Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) today announced that the notice and agenda and other documents for the Company’s Annual Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on June 10, 2022, at 16:00 CET (10:00 AM EDT), are available on its website at www.constellium.com and will be available free of charge at the offices of the Company by contacting the Corporate Secretary at cstm.corporatesecretary@constellium.com.

Over the last 12 months, CSTM stock dropped by -6.49%. The one-year Constellium SE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 30.88. The average equity rating for CSTM stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.34 billion, with 141.68 million shares outstanding and 139.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 963.82K shares, CSTM stock reached a trading volume of 358458 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Constellium SE [CSTM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSTM shares is $24.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSTM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Constellium SE shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Constellium SE stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on CSTM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Constellium SE is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSTM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSTM in the course of the last twelve months was 20.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

CSTM Stock Performance Analysis:

Constellium SE [CSTM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.96. With this latest performance, CSTM shares gained by 0.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSTM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.09 for Constellium SE [CSTM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.90, while it was recorded at 16.28 for the last single week of trading, and 18.21 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Constellium SE Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Constellium SE [CSTM] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.03 and a Gross Margin at +10.49. Constellium SE’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.17.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 355.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.89.

Constellium SE’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Constellium SE [CSTM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,242 million, or 95.60% of CSTM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSTM stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 18,816,992, which is approximately 0.031% of the company’s market cap and around 1.54% of the total institutional ownership; BPIFRANCE SA, holding 16,393,903 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $273.78 million in CSTM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $188.15 million in CSTM stock with ownership of nearly -0.774% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Constellium SE stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 91 institutional holders increased their position in Constellium SE [NYSE:CSTM] by around 10,417,832 shares. Additionally, 92 investors decreased positions by around 7,735,483 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 116,096,754 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 134,250,069 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSTM stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,911,497 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,484,570 shares during the same period.