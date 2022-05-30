Market Analysts see Alexco Resource Corp. [AXU] gaining to $3.60. Time to buy?

Alexco Resource Corp. [AMEX: AXU] traded at a low on 05/27/22, posting a -1.43 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.80. The company report on May 27, 2022 that INDEPENDENT PROXY ADVISORY FIRMS, ISS AND GLASS LEWIS, RECOMMEND ALEXCO SHAREHOLDERS VOTE FOR ALL PROPOSED ITEMS AT THE UPCOMING AGM.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE American: AXU) (TSX: AXU) (“Alexco” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that leading independent proxy advisory firms, Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. (“ISS”) and Glass Lewis & Co. (“Glass Lewis”), have each recommended Alexco shareholders vote “FOR” all the proposed resolutions at the upcoming Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”).

ISS and Glass Lewis are two leading independent, third-party proxy advisory firms who, among other services, provide proxy-voting recommendations to pension funds, investment managers, mutual funds and other institutional shareholders.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 375005 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Alexco Resource Corp. stands at 6.87% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.38%.

The market cap for AXU stock reached $132.05 million, with 154.19 million shares outstanding and 150.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.07M shares, AXU reached a trading volume of 375005 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Alexco Resource Corp. [AXU]?

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Alexco Resource Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Alexco Resource Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2.75, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on AXU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alexco Resource Corp. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for AXU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.87.

How has AXU stock performed recently?

Alexco Resource Corp. [AXU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.39. With this latest performance, AXU shares dropped by -31.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AXU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.22 for Alexco Resource Corp. [AXU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2539, while it was recorded at 0.7731 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6071 for the last 200 days.

Alexco Resource Corp. [AXU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alexco Resource Corp. [AXU] shares currently have an operating margin of -90.32 and a Gross Margin at -42.28. Alexco Resource Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.63.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.65.

Alexco Resource Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Insider trade positions for Alexco Resource Corp. [AXU]

There are presently around $35 million, or 34.00% of AXU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AXU stocks are: JUPITER ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD with ownership of 9,822,580, which is approximately -9.502% of the company’s market cap and around 7.20% of the total institutional ownership; VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, holding 7,990,279 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.41 million in AXU stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $6.04 million in AXU stock with ownership of nearly 8.877% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alexco Resource Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 26 institutional holders increased their position in Alexco Resource Corp. [AMEX:AXU] by around 2,221,509 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 1,534,381 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 39,423,164 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,179,054 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AXU stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 40,606 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 79,493 shares during the same period.