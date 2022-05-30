Market Analysts see Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [AEZS] gaining to $4. Time to buy?

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [NASDAQ: AEZS] plunged by $0.0 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $0.2107 during the day while it closed the day at $0.21. The company report on May 25, 2022 that Aeterna Zentaris’ Licensing Partner, Consilient Health Announces European Launch of Ghryvelin™ (macimorelin) for Diagnosing Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ: AEZS) (TSX: AEZS) (“Aeterna” or the “Company”), a specialty biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing a diversified portfolio of pharmaceutical and diagnostic products, today announced that Ghryvelin™ (macimorelin), the first oral test approved for diagnosing Growth Hormone Deficiency in adults (AGHD), is now available to healthcare professionals across Europe (subject to reimbursement). This availability is possible thanks to Aeterna’s licensing partner, Consilient Health, Ltd. (“CH” or “Consilient Health”), a privately owned pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing medicines in Europe and Middle East.

“The development of innovative new medical products is an intensive and rigorous process, so the European launch of Ghryvelin™ is a significant milestone for both companies as well as a positive development for patients who require AGHD testing,” said Dr. Klaus Paulini, Chief Executive Officer of Aeterna Zentaris. “The ability to bring to market an oral, well-tolerated and time-efficient alternative to commonly used labor-intensive tests to diagnose AGHD is a great accomplishment. We are grateful for our partnership with Consilient Health, their demonstrated leadership and expertise, and ability to expand the international reach for macimorelin.”.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. stock has also gained 3.42% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AEZS stock has declined by -43.10% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -58.08% and lost -42.19% year-on date.

The market cap for AEZS stock reached $24.25 million, with 121.40 million shares outstanding and 120.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 602.44K shares, AEZS reached a trading volume of 365315 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [AEZS]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright dropped their target price from $7.50 to $3. The new note on the price target was released on May 10, 2017, representing the official price target for Aeterna Zentaris Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $11 to $2, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on AEZS stock. On January 17, 2017, analysts increased their price target for AEZS shares from 7 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aeterna Zentaris Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEZS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.54.

AEZS stock trade performance evaluation

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [AEZS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.42. With this latest performance, AEZS shares dropped by -31.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEZS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.02 for Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [AEZS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2987, while it was recorded at 0.2063 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4500 for the last 200 days.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [AEZS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [AEZS] shares currently have an operating margin of -164.07 and a Gross Margin at +95.53. Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -159.09.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -25.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.11.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.80 and a Current Ratio set at 11.80.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [AEZS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 21.40% of AEZS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEZS stocks are: GROUP ONE TRADING, L.P. with ownership of 222,244, which is approximately 15.571% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 217,647 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $45000.0 in AEZS stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $34000.0 in AEZS stock with ownership of nearly -46.109% of the company’s market capitalization.

7 institutional holders increased their position in Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [NASDAQ:AEZS] by around 79,231 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 680,432 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 430,870 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,190,533 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEZS stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,156 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 285,258 shares during the same period.