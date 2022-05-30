Lazard Ltd [LAZ] stock Downgrade by Wolfe Research analyst, price target now $39

Lazard Ltd [NYSE: LAZ] gained 2.66% on the last trading session, reaching $35.57 price per share at the time. The company report on May 11, 2022 that Lazard Reports April 2022 Assets Under Management.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) reported today that its preliminary assets under management (“AUM”) as of April 30, 2022 totaled approximately $236.6 billion. The month’s AUM included market depreciation of $9.0 billion, foreign exchange depreciation of $5.9 billion and net outflows of $1.2 billion.

Lazard Ltd represents 102.55 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.91 billion with the latest information. LAZ stock price has been found in the range of $34.75 to $35.60.

If compared to the average trading volume of 873.08K shares, LAZ reached a trading volume of 370694 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Lazard Ltd [LAZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LAZ shares is $41.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LAZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Lazard Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Lazard Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $52 to $49, while Keefe Bruyette kept a Mkt Perform rating on LAZ stock. On October 01, 2021, analysts increased their price target for LAZ shares from 53 to 58.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lazard Ltd is set at 1.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for LAZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 28.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for LAZ in the course of the last twelve months was 7.28.

Trading performance analysis for LAZ stock

Lazard Ltd [LAZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.42. With this latest performance, LAZ shares gained by 4.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LAZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.47 for Lazard Ltd [LAZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.18, while it was recorded at 34.39 for the last single week of trading, and 41.77 for the last 200 days.

Lazard Ltd [LAZ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lazard Ltd [LAZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.68 and a Gross Margin at +96.58. Lazard Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.82.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 55.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.92.

Lazard Ltd [LAZ]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LAZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lazard Ltd go to 7.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Lazard Ltd [LAZ]

There are presently around $2,768 million, or 69.60% of LAZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LAZ stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 11,265,333, which is approximately 0.843% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,806,160 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $348.81 million in LAZ stocks shares; and ARIEL INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $304.5 million in LAZ stock with ownership of nearly 5.417% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lazard Ltd stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 126 institutional holders increased their position in Lazard Ltd [NYSE:LAZ] by around 5,832,747 shares. Additionally, 119 investors decreased positions by around 7,148,137 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 64,848,317 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 77,829,201 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LAZ stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 563,113 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 944,050 shares during the same period.