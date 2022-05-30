Jefferies slashes price target on Tenneco Inc. [TEN] – find out why.

Tenneco Inc. [NYSE: TEN] traded at a high on 05/27/22, posting a 1.31 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $16.96. The company report on May 16, 2022 that Tenneco Supplying Intelligent Suspensions for New Mercedes-AMG SL-Class Roadsters.

The much-anticipated 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL-Class of luxury roadsters will feature two of the latest intelligent suspension technologies from Tenneco’s (NYSE: TEN) Monroe® Intelligent Suspension portfolio. The new models, representing the eighth generation of the iconic SL range, will be offered with Tenneco’s CVSA2 semi-active suspension or integrated CVSA2/Kinetic® suspension. Both systems for the Mercedes-AMG models are now in production at Tenneco’s recently expanded ride performance manufacturing complex in Gliwice, Poland.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 716995 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Tenneco Inc. stands at 2.64% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.95%.

The market cap for TEN stock reached $1.40 billion, with 83.10 million shares outstanding and 81.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.86M shares, TEN reached a trading volume of 716995 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tenneco Inc. [TEN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TEN shares is $20.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TEN stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Tenneco Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Tenneco Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on TEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tenneco Inc. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for TEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 26.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.73.

How has TEN stock performed recently?

Tenneco Inc. [TEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.00. With this latest performance, TEN shares dropped by -4.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 46.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.43 for Tenneco Inc. [TEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.28, while it was recorded at 16.55 for the last single week of trading, and 14.37 for the last 200 days.

Tenneco Inc. [TEN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tenneco Inc. [TEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.74 and a Gross Margin at +9.96. Tenneco Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.19.

Tenneco Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Tenneco Inc. [TEN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tenneco Inc. go to 51.50%.

Insider trade positions for Tenneco Inc. [TEN]

There are presently around $1,166 million, or 84.60% of TEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,212,270, which is approximately -23.122% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC., holding 5,902,947 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $100.11 million in TEN stocks shares; and PENTWATER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $97.18 million in TEN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tenneco Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 122 institutional holders increased their position in Tenneco Inc. [NYSE:TEN] by around 28,137,994 shares. Additionally, 118 investors decreased positions by around 14,239,318 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 26,384,856 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 68,762,168 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TEN stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,513,233 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 4,011,398 shares during the same period.