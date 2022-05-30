Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. [ITCI] Is Currently -0.75 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. [NASDAQ: ITCI] loss -0.75% on the last trading session, reaching $58.28 price per share at the time. The company report on May 10, 2022 that Intra-Cellular Therapies Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update.

First quarter 2022 results reflect strong CAPLYTA® (lumateperone) launch in bipolar depression.

First quarter 2022 CAPLYTA new and total prescriptions increased 63% and 45%, respectively, versus the fourth quarter 2021.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. represents 92.60 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.54 billion with the latest information. ITCI stock price has been found in the range of $54.59 to $58.915.

If compared to the average trading volume of 933.99K shares, ITCI reached a trading volume of 694630 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. [ITCI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ITCI shares is $71.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ITCI stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on ITCI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is set at 3.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for ITCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 53.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.12.

Trading performance analysis for ITCI stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. [ITCI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.69. With this latest performance, ITCI shares gained by 12.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ITCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.57 for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. [ITCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.76, while it was recorded at 57.81 for the last single week of trading, and 46.65 for the last 200 days.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. [ITCI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. [ITCI] shares currently have an operating margin of -340.90 and a Gross Margin at +90.41. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -339.04.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -52.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.07.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.20 and a Current Ratio set at 14.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. [ITCI]

There are presently around $4,702 million, or 87.00% of ITCI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ITCI stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 10,954,710, which is approximately -0.066% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,788,469 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $453.91 million in ITCI stocks shares; and WASATCH ADVISORS INC, currently with $435.81 million in ITCI stock with ownership of nearly -9.196% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 154 institutional holders increased their position in Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. [NASDAQ:ITCI] by around 16,961,024 shares. Additionally, 100 investors decreased positions by around 4,894,882 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 58,828,776 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 80,684,682 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ITCI stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,226,310 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 1,189,095 shares during the same period.