Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ICPT] moved up 6.72: Why It’s Important

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: ICPT] jumped around 1.17 points on Friday, while shares priced at $18.57 at the close of the session, up 6.72%. The company report on May 11, 2022 that Intercept Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 2 Study of OCA and Bezafibrate for the Treatment of Primary Biliary Cholangitis.

Additional Phase 2 trial of the OCA-bezafibrate combination remains ongoing in Europe.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:ICPT), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases, today announced the first patient has been dosed in a Phase 2 study evaluating a fixed-dose combination of obeticholic acid (OCA) and bezafibrate (BZF) for the treatment of patients with primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) who have not achieved an adequate biochemical response to ursodeoxycholic acid.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is now 14.00% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ICPT Stock saw the intraday high of $18.65 and lowest of $17.27 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 22.36, which means current price is +48.56% above from all time high which was touched on 05/05/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.03M shares, ICPT reached a trading volume of 703651 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ICPT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ICPT shares is $27.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ICPT stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $17 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on August 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while B. Riley Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on ICPT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 1.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for ICPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.40.

How has ICPT stock performed recently?

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ICPT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.36. With this latest performance, ICPT shares gained by 16.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ICPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.66 for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ICPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.12, while it was recorded at 17.48 for the last single week of trading, and 16.20 for the last 200 days.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ICPT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ICPT] shares currently have an operating margin of -15.34 and a Gross Margin at +96.74. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.15.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Earnings analysis for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ICPT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ICPT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to -8.89%.

Insider trade positions for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ICPT]

There are presently around $454 million, or 83.40% of ICPT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ICPT stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 3,221,832, which is approximately -0.997% of the company’s market cap and around 3.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,655,257 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $49.31 million in ICPT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $44.37 million in ICPT stock with ownership of nearly 21.173% of the company’s market capitalization.

67 institutional holders increased their position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:ICPT] by around 3,511,795 shares. Additionally, 71 investors decreased positions by around 3,830,439 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 17,111,901 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,454,135 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ICPT stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 759,064 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 761,620 shares during the same period.