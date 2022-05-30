Insulet Corporation [PODD] Revenue clocked in at $1.14 billion, down -11.60% YTD: What’s Next?

Insulet Corporation [NASDAQ: PODD] traded at a high on 05/27/22, posting a 2.68 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $235.21. The company report on May 12, 2022 that AeroClean Announces Appointment of Timothy J. Scannell to Board of Directors.

AeroClean Technologies (“AeroClean” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: AERC), a pathogen elimination technology company harnessing patented UV-C LED technology with Pūrgo™ to significantly reduce and remove harmful pathogens to keep work, play and life going, today announced the appointment of Timothy J. Scannell, former President and Chief Operating Officer at Stryker, to its Board of Directors (the “Board”). On May 11, 2022, the Board appointed Mr. Scannell as a new director on the Board, chair of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee and a member of the Compensation Committee.

Mr. Scannell brings over 30 years of experience and success delivering market-leading results from his leadership roles at Stryker Corporation (NYSE: SYK) (“Stryker”), one of the world’s leading medical technology companies. Mr. Scannell served as President and Chief Operating Officer of Stryker between 2018 and 2021, overseeing all of Stryker’s commercial businesses and regions globally. Prior to this, he served as group president for Stryker’s MedSurg & Neurotechnology businesses for ten years. Mr. Scannell currently serves as a director and non-executive chairman of the Board of Directors for Insulet Corporation (Nasdaq: PODD) and is a director on the boards of Novocure Limited (Nasdaq: NVCR), Renalytix plc (Nasdaq: RNLX) and Collagen Matrix, Inc.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 715061 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Insulet Corporation stands at 5.56% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.57%.

The market cap for PODD stock reached $15.88 billion, with 69.25 million shares outstanding and 69.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 598.94K shares, PODD reached a trading volume of 715061 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Insulet Corporation [PODD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PODD shares is $277.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PODD stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Insulet Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Insulet Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $325, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on PODD stock. On January 31, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for PODD shares from 300 to 275.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Insulet Corporation is set at 13.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for PODD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 36.47.

How has PODD stock performed recently?

Insulet Corporation [PODD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.36. With this latest performance, PODD shares dropped by -1.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PODD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.53 for Insulet Corporation [PODD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 238.84, while it was recorded at 221.32 for the last single week of trading, and 265.85 for the last 200 days.

Insulet Corporation [PODD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Insulet Corporation [PODD] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.47 and a Gross Margin at +68.80. Insulet Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.53.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.86.

Insulet Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 6.00.

Insider trade positions for Insulet Corporation [PODD]

There are presently around $16,911 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PODD stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 10,351,586, which is approximately 0.385% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 6,929,632 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.63 billion in PODD stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.46 billion in PODD stock with ownership of nearly 0.959% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Insulet Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 261 institutional holders increased their position in Insulet Corporation [NASDAQ:PODD] by around 8,059,362 shares. Additionally, 217 investors decreased positions by around 6,757,014 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 57,081,299 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 71,897,675 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PODD stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 992,061 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 796,035 shares during the same period.