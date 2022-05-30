Horizon Acquisition Corporation II [HZON] is 0.81% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II [NYSE: HZON] price plunged by -0.10 percent to reach at -$0.01. The company report on August 16, 2021 that Vivid Seats Announces Post-Merger Public Company Board of Directors.

Nominees Bring Strong Public Company Experience Ahead of Merger Completion.

A sum of 360667 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 181.16K shares. Horizon Acquisition Corporation II shares reached a high of $9.935 and dropped to a low of $9.90 until finishing in the latest session at $9.91.

Guru’s Opinion on Horizon Acquisition Corporation II [HZON]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Horizon Acquisition Corporation II is set at 0.02 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

HZON Stock Performance Analysis:

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II [HZON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.41. With this latest performance, HZON shares gained by 0.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HZON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.45 for Horizon Acquisition Corporation II [HZON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.89, while it was recorded at 9.90 for the last single week of trading, and 9.83 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Horizon Acquisition Corporation II Fundamentals:

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II [HZON] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $330 million, or 63.90% of HZON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HZON stocks are: MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 3,414,182, which is approximately -1.658% of the company’s market cap and around 29.56% of the total institutional ownership; SCULPTOR CAPITAL LP, holding 2,553,493 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25.3 million in HZON stocks shares; and HSBC HOLDINGS PLC, currently with $20.81 million in HZON stock with ownership of nearly 4.131% of the company’s market capitalization.

29 institutional holders increased their position in Horizon Acquisition Corporation II [NYSE:HZON] by around 4,510,828 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 3,788,770 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 24,962,990 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,262,588 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HZON stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 965,294 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 2,238,734 shares during the same period.