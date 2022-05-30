Heliogen Inc. [HLGN] Revenue clocked in at $8.80 million, down -75.52% YTD: What’s Next?

Heliogen Inc. [NYSE: HLGN] traded at a low on 05/27/22, posting a -3.31 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $3.80. The company report on May 23, 2022 that Heliogen, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial and Operational Results; Reports Progress on Deployment of Commercial-Scale Solar Energy Systems.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Reaffirms 2022 Guidance.

Heliogen, Inc. (“Heliogen”) (NYSE: HLGN), a leading provider of AI-enabled concentrated solar energy technology, today provided its first quarter 2022 financial and operational results and reaffirmed its previously announced guidance for 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 366928 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Heliogen Inc. stands at 9.28% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.86%.

The market cap for HLGN stock reached $741.80 million, with 183.85 million shares outstanding and 132.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 655.55K shares, HLGN reached a trading volume of 366928 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Heliogen Inc. [HLGN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HLGN shares is $6.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HLGN stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Heliogen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Siebert Williams Shank raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Heliogen Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Heliogen Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 84.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.14.

How has HLGN stock performed recently?

Heliogen Inc. [HLGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.51. With this latest performance, HLGN shares dropped by -4.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.18 for Heliogen Inc. [HLGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.29, while it was recorded at 3.84 for the last single week of trading.

Heliogen Inc. [HLGN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Heliogen Inc. [HLGN] shares currently have an operating margin of -553.70 and a Gross Margin at -61.86. Heliogen Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1615.07.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -135.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -110.44.

Heliogen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.10 and a Current Ratio set at 13.10.

Insider trade positions for Heliogen Inc. [HLGN]

There are presently around $201 million, or 44.10% of HLGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HLGN stocks are: PRIME MOVERS LAB LLC with ownership of 26,598,734, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.90% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 6,477,986 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.62 million in HLGN stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $22.04 million in HLGN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Heliogen Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 60 institutional holders increased their position in Heliogen Inc. [NYSE:HLGN] by around 17,184,035 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 1,237,559 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 34,384,864 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,806,458 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HLGN stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,428,583 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 908,073 shares during the same period.