Hayward Holdings Inc. [HAYW] Stock trading around $15.56 per share: What’s Next?

Hayward Holdings Inc. [NYSE: HAYW] price surged by 2.23 percent to reach at $0.34. The company report on May 17, 2022 that Hayward Holdings Announces Upcoming Conference Participation.

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) a global designer, manufacturer, and marketer of a broad portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems, announced today its participation in the following investor conferences:.

Wolfe Research Global Transportation & Industrials ConferenceDate: Thursday, May 26th Location: Virtual Presentation: 9:10 a.m. ET Participants: Kevin Holleran, President and Chief Executive Officer, Eifion Jones, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Stuart Baker, Vice President Business Development.

A sum of 736136 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.59M shares. Hayward Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $15.645 and dropped to a low of $15.37 until finishing in the latest session at $15.56.

The one-year HAYW stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.29. The average equity rating for HAYW stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Hayward Holdings Inc. [HAYW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HAYW shares is $21.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HAYW stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Hayward Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Hayward Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on HAYW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hayward Holdings Inc. is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for HAYW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for HAYW in the course of the last twelve months was 79.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

HAYW Stock Performance Analysis:

Hayward Holdings Inc. [HAYW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.74. With this latest performance, HAYW shares dropped by -6.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HAYW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.69 for Hayward Holdings Inc. [HAYW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.89, while it was recorded at 14.78 for the last single week of trading, and 20.40 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hayward Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hayward Holdings Inc. [HAYW] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.76 and a Gross Margin at +43.57. Hayward Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.06.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.56.

Hayward Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Hayward Holdings Inc. [HAYW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,663 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HAYW stocks are: CCMP CAPITAL GP, LLC with ownership of 64,763,389, which is approximately -9.47% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; ALBERTA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP, holding 35,391,391 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $550.69 million in HAYW stocks shares; and NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC, currently with $117.85 million in HAYW stock with ownership of nearly 3.666% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hayward Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 108 institutional holders increased their position in Hayward Holdings Inc. [NYSE:HAYW] by around 49,846,415 shares. Additionally, 71 investors decreased positions by around 18,124,151 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 103,147,838 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 171,118,404 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HAYW stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 42,061,412 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 3,921,908 shares during the same period.