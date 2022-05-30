Hamilton Lane Incorporated [HLNE] fell -32.20% so far this year. What now?

Hamilton Lane Incorporated [NASDAQ: HLNE] jumped around 1.05 points on Friday, while shares priced at $70.25 at the close of the session, up 1.52%. The company report on May 26, 2022 that HAMILTON LANE INCORPORATED REPORTS STRONG FOURTH FISCAL QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2022 RESULTS, WITH MANAGEMENT & ADVISORY FEES GROWING BY 9% AND ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT GROWING BY 21% YEAR-OVER-YEAR.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Leading private markets asset management firm Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ: HLNE) today reported its results for the fourth fiscal quarter and full fiscal year ended March 31, 2022.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated stock is now -32.20% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HLNE Stock saw the intraday high of $70.71 and lowest of $68.74 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 116.00, which means current price is +14.13% above from all time high which was touched on 01/05/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 220.50K shares, HLNE reached a trading volume of 369536 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hamilton Lane Incorporated [HLNE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HLNE shares is $85.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HLNE stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Hamilton Lane Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Hamilton Lane Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $83, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on HLNE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hamilton Lane Incorporated is set at 3.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLNE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for HLNE in the course of the last twelve months was 33.06.

How has HLNE stock performed recently?

Hamilton Lane Incorporated [HLNE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.91. With this latest performance, HLNE shares dropped by -1.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLNE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.37 for Hamilton Lane Incorporated [HLNE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 71.35, while it was recorded at 67.25 for the last single week of trading, and 87.53 for the last 200 days.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated [HLNE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hamilton Lane Incorporated [HLNE] shares currently have an operating margin of +45.25. Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.09.

Return on Total Capital for HLNE is now 27.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 28.55. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 49.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hamilton Lane Incorporated [HLNE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 100.14. Additionally, HLNE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 90.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hamilton Lane Incorporated [HLNE] managed to generate an average of $217,827 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.

Earnings analysis for Hamilton Lane Incorporated [HLNE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HLNE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hamilton Lane Incorporated go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for Hamilton Lane Incorporated [HLNE]

There are presently around $2,458 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HLNE stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 4,119,730, which is approximately 13.762% of the company’s market cap and around 3.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,028,084 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $212.72 million in HLNE stocks shares; and WASATCH ADVISORS INC, currently with $207.55 million in HLNE stock with ownership of nearly -1.737% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hamilton Lane Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 123 institutional holders increased their position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated [NASDAQ:HLNE] by around 2,659,387 shares. Additionally, 98 investors decreased positions by around 2,444,220 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 29,886,769 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,990,376 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HLNE stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 937,935 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 342,893 shares during the same period.