Guggenheim lifts JOANN Inc. [JOAN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

JOANN Inc. [NASDAQ: JOAN] price surged by 3.88 percent to reach at $0.31. The company report on May 20, 2022 that JOANN Declares Quarterly Dividend and Schedules First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Conference Call.

The Board of Directors of JOANN (NASDAQ: JOAN) has declared a quarterly dividend of 11 cents per common share. The dividend is payable on June 24, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 10, 2022.

The Company also announced plans to release its earnings for the first quarter Fiscal 2023 after the market closes on Thursday, June 2, 2022. JOANN will host a conference call on the same day at 5:00 p.m. ET. The toll-free number to call for the live interactive teleconference is: 1 (833) 398-1023 and the passcode is: 3551339. The international dial in number is: 1 (914) 987-7721 and the passcode is: 3551339.

A sum of 367670 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 299.71K shares. JOANN Inc. shares reached a high of $8.38 and dropped to a low of $7.76 until finishing in the latest session at $8.31.

The one-year JOAN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 36.08. The average equity rating for JOAN stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on JOANN Inc. [JOAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JOAN shares is $13.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JOAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for JOANN Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $12 to $11. The new note on the price target was released on March 18, 2022, representing the official price target for JOANN Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $15 to $10, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on JOAN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JOANN Inc. is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for JOAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.57.

JOAN Stock Performance Analysis:

JOANN Inc. [JOAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.99. With this latest performance, JOAN shares dropped by -22.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JOAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.83 for JOANN Inc. [JOAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.29, while it was recorded at 7.74 for the last single week of trading, and 10.91 for the last 200 days.

Insight into JOANN Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JOANN Inc. [JOAN] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.12 and a Gross Margin at +46.85. JOANN Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.35.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 59.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.17.

JOANN Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

JOAN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JOAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JOANN Inc. go to -6.05%.

JOANN Inc. [JOAN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $325 million, or 96.40% of JOAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JOAN stocks are: LEONARD GREEN & PARTNERS, L.P. with ownership of 27,850,793, which is approximately 0.084% of the company’s market cap and around 70.00% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 2,729,250 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.68 million in JOAN stocks shares; and ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP, currently with $14.28 million in JOAN stock with ownership of nearly 117.28% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in JOANN Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 39 institutional holders increased their position in JOANN Inc. [NASDAQ:JOAN] by around 2,646,597 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 2,313,387 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 34,192,545 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,152,529 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JOAN stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 917,505 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,663,564 shares during the same period.