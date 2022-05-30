Gritstone bio Inc. [GRTS] is -85.61% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Gritstone bio Inc. [NASDAQ: GRTS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.93% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.64%. The company report on May 17, 2022 that Gritstone to Participate in H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference.

Gritstone bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRTS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company that aims to develop the world’s most potent vaccines, today announced that Andrew Allen, M.D., Ph.D., Co-founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Gritstone, will participate in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference, which is being held virtually and in-person from May 23-26, 2022.

The fireside chat will be available on-demand beginning Tuesday, May 24 at 7 a.m. ET via the Investors & Media section of Gritstone’s website at https://ir.gritstonebio.com/investors/events. An archived replay will be accessible for 30 days following the event.

Over the last 12 months, GRTS stock dropped by -79.89%. The one-year Gritstone bio Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 83.67. The average equity rating for GRTS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $129.59 million, with 86.28 million shares outstanding and 70.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.26M shares, GRTS stock reached a trading volume of 728500 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Gritstone bio Inc. [GRTS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GRTS shares is $11.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GRTS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Gritstone bio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Gritstone bio Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Underperform rating on GRTS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gritstone bio Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.46.

GRTS Stock Performance Analysis:

Gritstone bio Inc. [GRTS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.64. With this latest performance, GRTS shares dropped by -31.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -83.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.19 for Gritstone bio Inc. [GRTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.1151, while it was recorded at 1.8330 for the last single week of trading, and 7.5087 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Gritstone bio Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gritstone bio Inc. [GRTS] shares currently have an operating margin of -164.19 and a Gross Margin at +69.18. Gritstone bio Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -160.72.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -39.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -30.05.

Gritstone bio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.60 and a Current Ratio set at 5.60.

Gritstone bio Inc. [GRTS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $74 million, or 55.60% of GRTS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GRTS stocks are: REDMILE GROUP, LLC with ownership of 6,871,738, which is approximately 100.391% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; FRAZIER LIFE SCIENCES MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 5,237,348 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.69 million in GRTS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $7.2 million in GRTS stock with ownership of nearly 2.689% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gritstone bio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 65 institutional holders increased their position in Gritstone bio Inc. [NASDAQ:GRTS] by around 13,940,524 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 23,087,291 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 2,962,480 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,990,295 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GRTS stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,840,885 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 11,935,541 shares during the same period.