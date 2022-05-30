Goldman lifts Cytokinetics Incorporated [CYTK] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Cytokinetics Incorporated [NASDAQ: CYTK] closed the trading session at $41.87 on 05/27/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $38.93, while the highest price level was $41.91. The company report on May 23, 2022 that Cytokinetics Announces Data From REDWOOD-HCM OLE and GALACTIC-HF Presented as Late Breaking Science Presentations at the European Society of Cardiology Heart Failure 2022 Congress.

Data from Up to Six Months of Treatment with Aficamten Show Significant and Sustained Reductions in LVOT Gradients with Improvements in Functional Class, Symptoms, and Biomarkers .

Analyses from GALACTIC-HF Show Patients with Low Blood Pressure Have Increased Treatment Effect.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -8.14 percent and weekly performance of 5.31 percent. The stock has been moved at 7.28 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 17.12 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 18.54 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 903.87K shares, CYTK reached to a volume of 728071 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cytokinetics Incorporated [CYTK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CYTK shares is $59.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CYTK stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Cytokinetics Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Cytokinetics Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $58, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on CYTK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cytokinetics Incorporated is set at 2.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for CYTK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 51.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 30.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.64.

CYTK stock trade performance evaluation

Cytokinetics Incorporated [CYTK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.31. With this latest performance, CYTK shares gained by 17.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 91.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYTK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.90 for Cytokinetics Incorporated [CYTK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.70, while it was recorded at 39.54 for the last single week of trading, and 36.70 for the last 200 days.

Cytokinetics Incorporated [CYTK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cytokinetics Incorporated [CYTK] shares currently have an operating margin of -264.54 and a Gross Margin at +86.32. Cytokinetics Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -305.72.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -120.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.32.

Cytokinetics Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.30 and a Current Ratio set at 9.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cytokinetics Incorporated [CYTK] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CYTK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cytokinetics Incorporated go to 15.00%.

Cytokinetics Incorporated [CYTK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,013 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CYTK stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,064,618, which is approximately 0.878% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 12,706,366 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $532.02 million in CYTK stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $365.99 million in CYTK stock with ownership of nearly 25.057% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cytokinetics Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 119 institutional holders increased their position in Cytokinetics Incorporated [NASDAQ:CYTK] by around 11,231,365 shares. Additionally, 118 investors decreased positions by around 8,583,507 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 76,040,014 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 95,854,886 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CYTK stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 642,231 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 1,117,987 shares during the same period.