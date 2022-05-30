For Simmons First National Corporation [SFNC], Analyst sees a rise to $26. What next?

Simmons First National Corporation [NASDAQ: SFNC] gained 1.37% on the last trading session, reaching $25.87 price per share at the time. The company report on April 28, 2022 that Simmons First National Corporation Reports First Quarter 2022 Diluted EPS of $0.58.

Key Highlights in the First Quarter of 2022:.

Net income of $65.1 million, or $0.58 on a fully diluted per share basis.

Simmons First National Corporation represents 112.44 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.33 billion with the latest information. SFNC stock price has been found in the range of $25.48 to $25.88.

If compared to the average trading volume of 895.03K shares, SFNC reached a trading volume of 369955 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Simmons First National Corporation [SFNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SFNC shares is $28.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SFNC stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Simmons First National Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 09, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Simmons First National Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on SFNC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Simmons First National Corporation is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for SFNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for SFNC in the course of the last twelve months was 25.77.

Trading performance analysis for SFNC stock

Simmons First National Corporation [SFNC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.95. With this latest performance, SFNC shares gained by 4.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SFNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.63 for Simmons First National Corporation [SFNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.47, while it was recorded at 25.31 for the last single week of trading, and 28.53 for the last 200 days.

Simmons First National Corporation [SFNC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Simmons First National Corporation [SFNC] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.00. Simmons First National Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.62.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.15.

Simmons First National Corporation [SFNC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SFNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Simmons First National Corporation go to 5.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Simmons First National Corporation [SFNC]

There are presently around $2,339 million, or 65.10% of SFNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SFNC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 17,559,679, which is approximately -1.923% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,671,549 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $353.68 million in SFNC stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $173.1 million in SFNC stock with ownership of nearly 2.52% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Simmons First National Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 120 institutional holders increased their position in Simmons First National Corporation [NASDAQ:SFNC] by around 5,533,762 shares. Additionally, 121 investors decreased positions by around 5,492,203 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 79,372,323 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 90,398,288 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SFNC stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,295,040 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 598,783 shares during the same period.