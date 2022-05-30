For Silicon Motion Technology Corporation [SIMO], Analyst sees a rise to $105. What next?

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation [NASDAQ: SIMO] closed the trading session at $90.50 on 05/27/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $89.82, while the highest price level was $90.73. The company report on May 9, 2022 that Silicon Motion Showcases Advanced Storage Solutions for Automotive Applications at Automotive Technologies Virtual Conference.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NasdaqGS: SIMO) (“Silicon Motion”), a global leader in designing and marketing NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices, today announces it will participate in the upcoming Embedded Computing Design’s Automotive Technologies Virtual Conference which will be held virtually on May 12. Silicon Motion’s automotive project manager will deliver a webinar titled “Advanced Storage Solutions for Automotive Applications” which will showcase an array of automotive storage solutions to satisfy the evolution of the automotive market.

Innovations to improve the driving experience and to support burgeoning demands for autonomous driving and EV applications are evolving rapidly. As electronic content becomes a more significant part of automotive mission critical systems, storage technologies employing NAND flash are required to ensure optimized performance, reliability, and longevity. Silicon Motion provides dependable high-performance automotive-grade storage solutions, including controllers and single-chip solutions for in-vehicle infotainment, navigation, ADAS, DVR, and autonomous driving applications.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -4.77 percent and weekly performance of 0.80 percent. The stock has been moved at 31.27 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 8.71 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 24.76 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 875.54K shares, SIMO reached to a volume of 733261 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Silicon Motion Technology Corporation [SIMO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SIMO shares is $110.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SIMO stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Silicon Motion Technology Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Susquehanna raised their target price from $85 to $90. The new note on the price target was released on October 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Silicon Motion Technology Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $68 to $78, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on SIMO stock. On August 02, 2021, analysts increased their price target for SIMO shares from 85 to 100.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Silicon Motion Technology Corporation is set at 3.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for SIMO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for SIMO in the course of the last twelve months was 48.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

SIMO stock trade performance evaluation

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation [SIMO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.80. With this latest performance, SIMO shares gained by 8.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SIMO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.21 for Silicon Motion Technology Corporation [SIMO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 80.02, while it was recorded at 89.02 for the last single week of trading, and 77.28 for the last 200 days.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation [SIMO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Silicon Motion Technology Corporation [SIMO] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.66 and a Gross Margin at +49.97. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.69.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 32.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 23.39.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Silicon Motion Technology Corporation [SIMO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SIMO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Silicon Motion Technology Corporation go to 7.00%.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation [SIMO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,202 million, or 76.40% of SIMO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SIMO stocks are: CARDINAL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC /CT with ownership of 1,881,045, which is approximately -0.153% of the company’s market cap and around 7.40% of the total institutional ownership; ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 1,496,316 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $135.42 million in SIMO stocks shares; and LORD, ABBETT & CO. LLC, currently with $118.88 million in SIMO stock with ownership of nearly -16.612% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Silicon Motion Technology Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 109 institutional holders increased their position in Silicon Motion Technology Corporation [NASDAQ:SIMO] by around 2,382,744 shares. Additionally, 116 investors decreased positions by around 4,948,666 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 16,997,238 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,328,648 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SIMO stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 609,386 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 587,182 shares during the same period.