For Ready Capital Corporation [RC], Analyst sees a rise to $15.50. What next?

Ready Capital Corporation [NYSE: RC] jumped around 0.16 points on Friday, while shares priced at $14.72 at the close of the session, up 1.10%. The company report on May 9, 2022 that Ready Capital Small Business Lending Scales Up with LenderAI.

Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC) (“Ready Capital” or the “Company”) today announced another Company record for small loan closings (loans from $10,000 to $350,000) funding over fifty-five (55) SBA 7(a) small loans in April. The Company attributes this success and continuous growth to using a technology platform called LenderAI by iBusiness Funding LLC (“iBusiness Funding”), which is now available to all lenders.

“LenderAI has enabled us to scale up and support the smallest businesses, a key objective for us,” said John Moshier, President of Small Business Lending at Ready Capital. “Traditionally, it has been extremely difficult to scale SBA 7(a) operations, especially for lower loan amounts offered to the smallest businesses. This was the perfect opportunity to employ iBusiness Funding’s LenderAI technology.”.

Ready Capital Corporation stock is now -5.82% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RC Stock saw the intraday high of $14.766 and lowest of $14.58 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 16.78, which means current price is +11.18% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 997.02K shares, RC reached a trading volume of 708328 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ready Capital Corporation [RC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RC shares is $17.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RC stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Ready Capital Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Ready Capital Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on RC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ready Capital Corporation is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for RC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.87.

How has RC stock performed recently?

Ready Capital Corporation [RC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.01. With this latest performance, RC shares dropped by -1.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.41 for Ready Capital Corporation [RC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.89, while it was recorded at 14.48 for the last single week of trading, and 15.15 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for Ready Capital Corporation [RC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ready Capital Corporation go to 14.21%.

Insider trade positions for Ready Capital Corporation [RC]

There are presently around $543 million, or 60.30% of RC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,901,911, which is approximately 10.124% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,519,937 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $66.53 million in RC stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $38.33 million in RC stock with ownership of nearly 42.186% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ready Capital Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 106 institutional holders increased their position in Ready Capital Corporation [NYSE:RC] by around 5,498,524 shares. Additionally, 53 investors decreased positions by around 3,058,612 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 28,333,292 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,890,428 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RC stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,333,743 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 1,193,360 shares during the same period.