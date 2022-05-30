For Organogenesis Holdings Inc. [ORGO], Analyst sees a rise to $9. What next?

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: ORGO] surged by $0.36 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $5.99 during the day while it closed the day at $5.97. The company report on May 10, 2022 that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ORGO), a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of product solutions for the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical & Sports Medicine markets, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. stock has also loss -0.17% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ORGO stock has declined by -19.76% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -40.00% and lost -35.39% year-on date.

The market cap for ORGO stock reached $724.40 million, with 128.79 million shares outstanding and 63.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.13M shares, ORGO reached a trading volume of 737326 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Organogenesis Holdings Inc. [ORGO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORGO shares is $14.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORGO stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $9 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on August 26, 2019, representing the official price target for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on ORGO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for ORGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for ORGO in the course of the last twelve months was 22.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.50.

ORGO stock trade performance evaluation

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. [ORGO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.17. With this latest performance, ORGO shares dropped by -11.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.98 for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. [ORGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.85, while it was recorded at 5.74 for the last single week of trading, and 9.78 for the last 200 days.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. [ORGO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Organogenesis Holdings Inc. [ORGO] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.58 and a Gross Margin at +74.62. Organogenesis Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.28.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 48.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 25.73.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. [ORGO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ORGO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. go to 2.41%.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. [ORGO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $348 million, or 46.10% of ORGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ORGO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,652,188, which is approximately 17.141% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.P. (SERIES C), holding 8,456,876 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $50.49 million in ORGO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $27.49 million in ORGO stock with ownership of nearly 7.049% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 95 institutional holders increased their position in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:ORGO] by around 10,044,212 shares. Additionally, 72 investors decreased positions by around 7,656,206 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 40,522,859 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,223,277 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ORGO stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,075,795 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 1,504,721 shares during the same period.