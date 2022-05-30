For Katapult Holdings Inc. [KPLT], Analyst sees a drop to $1. What next?

Katapult Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: KPLT] closed the trading session at $1.41 on 05/27/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.3312, while the highest price level was $1.42. The company report on May 13, 2022 that Katapult to Present at the Barclays Emerging Payments and Fintech Forum.

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (“Katapult”), an e-commerce focused financial technology company, will be participating in the Barclays Emerging Payments and Fintech Forum.

Chief Executive Officer, Orlando Zayas and Chief Financial Officer, Karissa Cupito, will participate in a fireside chat as well as discuss the Company’s first quarter performance on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 4:40 PM Eastern Time.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -58.16 percent and weekly performance of 14.63 percent. The stock has been moved at -64.03 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -18.97 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -38.43 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 878.06K shares, KPLT reached to a volume of 365887 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Katapult Holdings Inc. [KPLT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KPLT shares is $2.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KPLT stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Katapult Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Katapult Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Katapult Holdings Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for KPLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.87.

KPLT stock trade performance evaluation

Katapult Holdings Inc. [KPLT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.63. With this latest performance, KPLT shares dropped by -18.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KPLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.17 for Katapult Holdings Inc. [KPLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8400, while it was recorded at 1.2500 for the last single week of trading, and 3.2826 for the last 200 days.

Katapult Holdings Inc. [KPLT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Katapult Holdings Inc. [KPLT] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.55 and a Gross Margin at +29.36. Katapult Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.00.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.76, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.13.

Katapult Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.20 and a Current Ratio set at 9.20.

Katapult Holdings Inc. [KPLT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $27 million, or 20.60% of KPLT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KPLT stocks are: TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 5,000,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 29.20% of the total institutional ownership; IRIDIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC/CT, holding 4,001,963 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.64 million in KPLT stocks shares; and ANCHORAGE CAPITAL GROUP, L.L.C., currently with $3.7 million in KPLT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Katapult Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 26 institutional holders increased their position in Katapult Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:KPLT] by around 1,424,110 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 4,091,101 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 13,823,701 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,338,912 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KPLT stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 368,983 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 2,410,153 shares during the same period.