For Inari Medical Inc. [NARI], Analyst sees a rise to $105. What next?

Inari Medical Inc. [NASDAQ: NARI] traded at a high on 05/27/22, posting a 5.34 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $67.51. The company report on May 13, 2022 that Inari Medical Announces Launch of 2021 Ethos and Sustainability Report.

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NARI) (“Inari”), a medical device company with a mission to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous and other diseases, announced the publication of its first ever “Ethos and Sustainability Report.” The report highlights Inari’s commitment to its ethos, and as part of that to environmental, social and governance (ESG) leadership. The report can be found on Inari’s website here.

“I am proud to issue our first annual Ethos and Sustainability Report as we strive to continue growing and enhancing our ESG policies and programs,” said Bill Hoffman, Inari Chief Executive Officer. “In 2021, we invested significant time and resources into better understanding what drives sustainability at Inari and exploring how best to present our mission and document our progress to our stakeholders. We are committed to continual improvement as responsible corporate citizens with a mission to change the lives of our patients, and we hope that our 2021 Ethos and Sustainability Report reflects the responsibility that we feel to this mission.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 370198 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Inari Medical Inc. stands at 6.00% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.99%.

The market cap for NARI stock reached $3.40 billion, with 50.95 million shares outstanding and 45.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 807.48K shares, NARI reached a trading volume of 370198 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Inari Medical Inc. [NARI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NARI shares is $111.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NARI stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Inari Medical Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Inari Medical Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $92, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on NARI stock. On October 29, 2020, analysts increased their price target for NARI shares from 66 to 76.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Inari Medical Inc. is set at 5.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for NARI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.72.

How has NARI stock performed recently?

Inari Medical Inc. [NARI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.94. With this latest performance, NARI shares dropped by -11.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NARI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.02 for Inari Medical Inc. [NARI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 77.83, while it was recorded at 63.40 for the last single week of trading, and 81.34 for the last 200 days.

Inari Medical Inc. [NARI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Inari Medical Inc. [NARI] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.92 and a Gross Margin at +90.13. Inari Medical Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.55.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.74.

Inari Medical Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.90 and a Current Ratio set at 11.60.

Earnings analysis for Inari Medical Inc. [NARI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NARI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Inari Medical Inc. go to 44.70%.

Insider trade positions for Inari Medical Inc. [NARI]

There are presently around $2,743 million, or 93.80% of NARI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NARI stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 4,626,607, which is approximately 46.816% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,518,646 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $237.54 million in NARI stocks shares; and MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, currently with $196.59 million in NARI stock with ownership of nearly 1.419% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Inari Medical Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 133 institutional holders increased their position in Inari Medical Inc. [NASDAQ:NARI] by around 6,492,619 shares. Additionally, 79 investors decreased positions by around 1,148,129 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 32,993,550 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,634,298 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NARI stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,484,850 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 267,741 shares during the same period.