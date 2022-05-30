For B&G Foods Inc. [BGS], Analyst sees a rise to $27. What next?

B&G Foods Inc. [NYSE: BGS] gained 0.75% on the last trading session, reaching $22.85 price per share at the time. The company report on May 17, 2022 that B&G Foods Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend.

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE: BGS) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.475 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on August 1, 2022 to shareholders of record as of June 30, 2022.

At the closing market price of the common stock on May 17, 2022, the current dividend rate represents an annualized yield of 7.9%. This is the 71st consecutive quarterly dividend declared by the Board of Directors since B&G Foods’ initial public offering in October 2004.

B&G Foods Inc. represents 68.63 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.56 billion with the latest information. BGS stock price has been found in the range of $22.47 to $22.85.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.29M shares, BGS reached a trading volume of 697865 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about B&G Foods Inc. [BGS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BGS shares is $25.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BGS stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for B&G Foods Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 05, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 22, 2021, representing the official price target for B&G Foods Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while Stephens analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on BGS stock. On January 05, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for BGS shares from 28 to 25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for B&G Foods Inc. is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for BGS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.61.

Trading performance analysis for BGS stock

B&G Foods Inc. [BGS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.28. With this latest performance, BGS shares dropped by -17.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BGS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.19 for B&G Foods Inc. [BGS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.06, while it was recorded at 22.51 for the last single week of trading, and 29.36 for the last 200 days.

B&G Foods Inc. [BGS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and B&G Foods Inc. [BGS] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.49 and a Gross Margin at +21.16. B&G Foods Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.28.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.77.

B&G Foods Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

B&G Foods Inc. [BGS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BGS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for B&G Foods Inc. go to 1.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at B&G Foods Inc. [BGS]

There are presently around $1,046 million, or 68.60% of BGS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BGS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,408,608, which is approximately 0.878% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,548,293 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $172.48 million in BGS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $78.85 million in BGS stock with ownership of nearly 7.01% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in B&G Foods Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 153 institutional holders increased their position in B&G Foods Inc. [NYSE:BGS] by around 4,306,232 shares. Additionally, 120 investors decreased positions by around 3,469,717 shares, while 76 investors held positions by with 38,016,129 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,792,078 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BGS stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 699,172 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 1,369,161 shares during the same period.