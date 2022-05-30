Farmland Partners Inc. [FPI] Is Currently 0.00 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Farmland Partners Inc. [NYSE: FPI] traded at a low on 05/27/22, posting a 0.00 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $14.90. The company report on May 27, 2022 that Farmland Partners Buys Illinois Farm, Sells Farm in South Dakota.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE: FPI) (the “Company” or “FPI”) today announced it closed two transactions this week – an acquisition in Illinois and a disposition in South Dakota.

The 78.5-acre row crop farm in Illinois was purchased on Tuesday for $685,000. It is the Company’s first acquisition in Will County, which is in the northeastern part of the state and sits in the Chicago Metropolitan Statistical Area, as designated by the U.S. Census Bureau.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 722449 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Farmland Partners Inc. stands at 2.52% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.04%.

The market cap for FPI stock reached $746.04 million, with 45.78 million shares outstanding and 45.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 661.13K shares, FPI reached a trading volume of 722449 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Farmland Partners Inc. [FPI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FPI shares is $16.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FPI stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Farmland Partners Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 13, 2018, representing the official price target for Farmland Partners Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Farmland Partners Inc. is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for FPI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.32.

How has FPI stock performed recently?

Farmland Partners Inc. [FPI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.23. With this latest performance, FPI shares dropped by -0.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FPI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.48 for Farmland Partners Inc. [FPI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.43, while it was recorded at 14.69 for the last single week of trading, and 12.59 for the last 200 days.

Farmland Partners Inc. [FPI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Farmland Partners Inc. [FPI] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.50 and a Gross Margin at +68.14. Farmland Partners Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.31.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.90.

Insider trade positions for Farmland Partners Inc. [FPI]

There are presently around $307 million, or 43.00% of FPI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FPI stocks are: GLOBAL ALPHA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD. with ownership of 3,160,363, which is approximately 14.632% of the company’s market cap and around 3.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,012,194 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $29.98 million in FPI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $24.76 million in FPI stock with ownership of nearly -0.217% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Farmland Partners Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 78 institutional holders increased their position in Farmland Partners Inc. [NYSE:FPI] by around 2,635,396 shares. Additionally, 69 investors decreased positions by around 2,584,237 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 15,378,597 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,598,230 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FPI stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 687,439 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 898,954 shares during the same period.