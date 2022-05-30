Evercore ISI lifts Avidity Biosciences Inc. [RNA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Avidity Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: RNA] traded at a high on 05/27/22, posting a 9.10 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $14.63. The company report on May 10, 2022 that Avidity Biosciences Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Recent Highlights.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: RNA), a biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering a new class of RNA therapeutics called Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates (AOCs™), today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 and highlighted recent corporate progress.

“This year will prove to be significant for Avidity as we look forward to sharing a mid-point update from the AOC 1001 MARINATM trial in adults with myotonic dystrophy type 1 in Q4 and advancing two additional programs, AOC 1020 and AOC 1044, into the clinic,” said Sarah Boyce, president and chief executive officer. “We continue to build our infrastructure to support our goal of having three programs addressing three distinct rare diseases in clinical development by the end of this year. With our AOC platform technology, we aim to revolutionize the delivery of RNA therapeutics as we fulfill our mission of profoundly improving people’s lives affected by serious diseases.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 372177 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Avidity Biosciences Inc. stands at 9.86% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.90%.

The market cap for RNA stock reached $667.27 million, with 48.25 million shares outstanding and 46.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 236.62K shares, RNA reached a trading volume of 372177 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Avidity Biosciences Inc. [RNA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RNA shares is $48.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RNA stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Avidity Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Avidity Biosciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $37, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on RNA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Avidity Biosciences Inc. is set at 1.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for RNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 79.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.71.

How has RNA stock performed recently?

Avidity Biosciences Inc. [RNA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.97. With this latest performance, RNA shares gained by 1.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.35 for Avidity Biosciences Inc. [RNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.14, while it was recorded at 13.33 for the last single week of trading, and 19.74 for the last 200 days.

Avidity Biosciences Inc. [RNA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Avidity Biosciences Inc. [RNA] shares currently have an operating margin of -1265.83 and a Gross Margin at +93.15. Avidity Biosciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1265.38.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -34.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -30.99.

Avidity Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.10 and a Current Ratio set at 13.10.

Insider trade positions for Avidity Biosciences Inc. [RNA]

There are presently around $750 million, or 95.50% of RNA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RNA stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 7,985,535, which is approximately 3.281% of the company’s market cap and around 7.22% of the total institutional ownership; RTW INVESTMENTS, LP, holding 4,795,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $70.15 million in RNA stocks shares; and AARON WEALTH ADVISORS LLC, currently with $58.3 million in RNA stock with ownership of nearly 1747% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Avidity Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 47 institutional holders increased their position in Avidity Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:RNA] by around 7,456,903 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 2,044,299 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 41,794,333 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,295,535 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RNA stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 271,945 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 1,497,909 shares during the same period.