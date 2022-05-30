Element Solutions Inc [ESI] stock Initiated by CL King analyst, price target now $28

Element Solutions Inc [NYSE: ESI] price surged by 1.72 percent to reach at $0.36. The company report on May 19, 2022 that Element Solutions Inc Declares Q2 Dividend of $0.08 Per Share.

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE: ESI) announced today that its board has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of the company’s common stock. The declared dividend will be paid on June 15, 2022 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 1, 2022.

A sum of 729790 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.37M shares. Element Solutions Inc shares reached a high of $21.30 and dropped to a low of $21.07 until finishing in the latest session at $21.29.

The one-year ESI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.36. The average equity rating for ESI stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Element Solutions Inc [ESI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ESI shares is $27.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ESI stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CL King have made an estimate for Element Solutions Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Element Solutions Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Element Solutions Inc is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for ESI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for ESI in the course of the last twelve months was 30.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

ESI Stock Performance Analysis:

Element Solutions Inc [ESI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.55. With this latest performance, ESI shares dropped by -0.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ESI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.25 for Element Solutions Inc [ESI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.98, while it was recorded at 20.71 for the last single week of trading, and 22.62 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Element Solutions Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Element Solutions Inc [ESI] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.98 and a Gross Margin at +40.04. Element Solutions Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.46.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.22.

Element Solutions Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

ESI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ESI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Element Solutions Inc go to 26.30%.

Element Solutions Inc [ESI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,770 million, or 92.50% of ESI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ESI stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 21,104,274, which is approximately 0.49% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 20,627,823 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $439.17 million in ESI stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $329.34 million in ESI stock with ownership of nearly -4.995% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Element Solutions Inc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 146 institutional holders increased their position in Element Solutions Inc [NYSE:ESI] by around 13,781,162 shares. Additionally, 132 investors decreased positions by around 15,155,375 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 195,118,698 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 224,055,235 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ESI stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,897,033 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 3,155,576 shares during the same period.