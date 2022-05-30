Eastern Bankshares Inc. [EBC] Revenue clocked in at $465.50 million, down -3.27% YTD: What’s Next?

Eastern Bankshares Inc. [NASDAQ: EBC] gained 1.56% or 0.3 points to close at $19.51 with a heavy trading volume of 705802 shares. The company report on May 24, 2022 that Eastern Bank Foundation Honors CommonWealth Kitchen With A Community Advocacy Award.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Greater Boston’s non-profit food business incubator is building a new food economy grounded in racial, social and economic justice.

Eastern Bank Foundation is pleased to announce CommonWealth Kitchen (“CWK”) as a 2022 Community Advocacy Award honoree for its leadership in investing in BIPOC and women entrepreneurs who are starting and building food businesses with the goal of creating a thriving, equitable local food economy. Its comprehensive resources include education, training, infrastructure and industry networks.

It opened the trading session at $19.26, the shares rose to $19.54 and dropped to $19.115, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EBC points out that the company has recorded -2.69% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -8.75% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 730.95K shares, EBC reached to a volume of 705802 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Eastern Bankshares Inc. [EBC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EBC shares is $24.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EBC stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Eastern Bankshares Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Seaport Global Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Eastern Bankshares Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on EBC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eastern Bankshares Inc. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for EBC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for EBC in the course of the last twelve months was 31.45.

Trading performance analysis for EBC stock

Eastern Bankshares Inc. [EBC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.00. With this latest performance, EBC shares dropped by -1.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EBC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.34 for Eastern Bankshares Inc. [EBC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.06, while it was recorded at 19.03 for the last single week of trading, and 20.45 for the last 200 days.

Eastern Bankshares Inc. [EBC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eastern Bankshares Inc. [EBC] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.22. Eastern Bankshares Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.84.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.78.

An analysis of insider ownership at Eastern Bankshares Inc. [EBC]

There are presently around $1,894 million, or 62.10% of EBC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EBC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,773,984, which is approximately 1.011% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,659,443 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $227.48 million in EBC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $117.08 million in EBC stock with ownership of nearly 12.517% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Eastern Bankshares Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 103 institutional holders increased their position in Eastern Bankshares Inc. [NASDAQ:EBC] by around 10,738,988 shares. Additionally, 87 investors decreased positions by around 6,586,933 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 79,737,850 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 97,063,771 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EBC stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,445,370 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 1,534,876 shares during the same period.