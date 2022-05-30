Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III [DGNU] is -0.20% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III [NASDAQ: DGNU] slipped around -0.01 points on Friday, while shares priced at $9.75 at the close of the session, down -0.10%. The company report on June 4, 2021 that Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III Provides Update on Periodic Reporting.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

As previously disclosed in the Form 12b-25 filed on May 18, 2021 by Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (Nasdaq: DGNU) (the “Company”) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), the Company is reevaluating the accounting treatment of the Company’s private placement warrants (the “Warrants”) and of the forward purchase agreement between the Company and Dragoneer Funding III LLC (the “Forward Purchase Agreement”), in light of the SEC’s recently issued “Staff Statement on Accounting and Reporting Considerations for Warrants Issued by Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (“SPACs”)” (the “Staff Statement”). This Staff Statement issued on April 12, 2021 informed market participants that warrants issued by SPACs and former SPACs may need to be reclassified as liabilities with non-cash fair value adjustments recorded in earnings at each reporting period.

The Company is working diligently with its auditors in order to determine the appropriate treatment of the Warrants and of the Forward Purchase Agreement in accordance with the Staff Statement.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III stock is now -0.20% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DGNU Stock saw the intraday high of $9.77 and lowest of $9.75 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 10.58, which means current price is +0.52% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 249.60K shares, DGNU reached a trading volume of 702791 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III [DGNU]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III is set at 0.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

How has DGNU stock performed recently?

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III [DGNU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.10. With this latest performance, DGNU shares dropped by -0.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DGNU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.05 for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III [DGNU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.78, while it was recorded at 9.75 for the last single week of trading, and 9.83 for the last 200 days.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III [DGNU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Insider trade positions for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III [DGNU]

31 institutional holders increased their position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III [NASDAQ:DGNU] by around 6,171,198 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 6,622,788 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 28,292,745 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,086,731 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DGNU stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,771,823 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 5,211,256 shares during the same period.