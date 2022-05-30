Definitive Healthcare Corp. [DH] stock Resumed by Credit Suisse analyst, price target now $24

Definitive Healthcare Corp. [NASDAQ: DH] stock went on an upward path that rose over 7.62% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 18.28%. The company report on May 16, 2022 that CORRECTING AND REPLACING: Definitive Healthcare to Present at the J.P. Morgan 50th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference.

In a previous version of this release issued earlier today by Definitive Healthcare Corp. (Nasdaq: DH), the date of the presentation was Monday, May 23, 2022 at 9:20 a.m. ET. The correct presentation date is Wednesday, May 25th at 10:00 a.m. ET. The updated release reads:.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (“Definitive Healthcare”) (Nasdaq: DH), an industry leader in healthcare commercial intelligence, today announced that its Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Jason Krantz, and its Chief Financial Officer, Rick Booth, will present at the J.P. Morgan 50th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference.

The one-year Definitive Healthcare Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 30.43. The average equity rating for DH stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.76 billion, with 97.16 million shares outstanding and 35.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 584.28K shares, DH stock reached a trading volume of 369657 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Definitive Healthcare Corp. [DH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DH shares is $28.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DH stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Definitive Healthcare Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price from $46 to $28. The new note on the price target was released on February 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Definitive Healthcare Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $46 to $40, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on DH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Definitive Healthcare Corp. is set at 1.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for DH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.39.

DH Stock Performance Analysis:

Definitive Healthcare Corp. [DH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.28. With this latest performance, DH shares dropped by -20.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.87% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.62 for Definitive Healthcare Corp. [DH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.19, while it was recorded at 18.02 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Definitive Healthcare Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Definitive Healthcare Corp. [DH] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.25 and a Gross Margin at +52.23. Definitive Healthcare Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -30.71.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.64.

Definitive Healthcare Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

DH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Definitive Healthcare Corp. go to 66.20%.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. [DH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,925 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DH stocks are: ADVENT INTERNATIONAL CORP/MA with ownership of 62,493,676, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; ECHO STREET CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 5,512,182 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $107.38 million in DH stocks shares; and CONESTOGA CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC, currently with $68.84 million in DH stock with ownership of nearly 80.334% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Definitive Healthcare Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 75 institutional holders increased their position in Definitive Healthcare Corp. [NASDAQ:DH] by around 11,576,017 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 9,050,620 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 78,180,791 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 98,807,428 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DH stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,031,164 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 5,973,780 shares during the same period.