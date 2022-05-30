Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [DAWN] moved down -0.52: Why It’s Important

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: DAWN] price plunged by -0.52 percent to reach at -$0.03. The company report on May 23, 2022 that Day One Announces First Patients Dosed in Phase 1b/2 Combination Study with Tovorafenib (DAY101) and Pimasertib in RAF-altered Solid Tumors.

Phase 1b/2 combination study, FIRELIGHT-1, to leverage insights from pediatric development to evaluate potential synergistic effects of the two candidates among adolescents and adults.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: DAWN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing targeted therapies for people of all ages with life-threatening diseases, today announced the first patients have been dosed in sub-study 2 of FIRELIGHT-1, a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial evaluating tovorafenib (DAY101) in combination with pimasertib in adolescent and adult patients with recurrent, progressive, or refractory solid tumors with MAPK pathway aberrations.

A sum of 731312 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 253.04K shares. Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares reached a high of $5.80 and dropped to a low of $5.44 until finishing in the latest session at $5.72.

The one-year DAWN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 82.93. The average equity rating for DAWN stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DAWN shares is $33.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DAWN stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.79 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.22.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [DAWN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.56. With this latest performance, DAWN shares dropped by -36.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DAWN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.14 for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [DAWN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.25, while it was recorded at 6.43 for the last single week of trading, and 16.77 for the last 200 days.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -44.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -42.12.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 32.70 and a Current Ratio set at 32.70.

There are presently around $248 million, or 83.40% of DAWN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DAWN stocks are: CANAAN PARTNERS XI LLC with ownership of 9,663,645, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; ATLAS VENTURE LIFE SCIENCE ADVISORS, LLC, holding 8,201,638 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $46.91 million in DAWN stocks shares; and RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $34.66 million in DAWN stock with ownership of nearly 22.042% of the company’s market capitalization.

38 institutional holders increased their position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:DAWN] by around 3,105,334 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 1,324,660 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 38,869,456 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,299,450 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DAWN stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 624,120 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 752,235 shares during the same period.